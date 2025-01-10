Baid Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.01
24.01
12.01
12.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.77
131
133.82
125.57
Net Worth
166.78
155.01
145.83
137.58
Minority Interest
Debt
241.86
170.72
159.77
163.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.4
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
409.04
325.73
305.6
301.48
Fixed Assets
4.2
1.4
1.37
1.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.67
6.28
8.58
3.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0.06
0.01
Networking Capital
1.92
0.72
8.69
11.62
Inventories
0.45
0.04
0.1
0.11
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0
6.91
10.88
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
18.27
16.07
13.91
15.65
Sundry Creditors
-1.78
-0.66
-1.91
-1.83
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.3
-14.73
-10.32
-13.19
Cash
36.32
17.83
15.79
12.77
Total Assets
47.11
26.27
34.49
28.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.