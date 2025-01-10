Baid Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
13.11
(-4.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.01

24.01

12.01

12.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.77

131

133.82

125.57

Net Worth

166.78

155.01

145.83

137.58

Minority Interest

Debt

241.86

170.72

159.77

163.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.4

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

409.04

325.73

305.6

301.48

Fixed Assets

4.2

1.4

1.37

1.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.67

6.28

8.58

3.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.04

0.06

0.01

Networking Capital

1.92

0.72

8.69

11.62

Inventories

0.45

0.04

0.1

0.11

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.28

0

6.91

10.88

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

18.27

16.07

13.91

15.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.78

-0.66

-1.91

-1.83

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.3

-14.73

-10.32

-13.19

Cash

36.32

17.83

15.79

12.77

Total Assets

47.11

26.27

34.49

28.99

