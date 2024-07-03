SectorFinance
Open₹15.4
Prev. Close₹15.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹656.25
Day's High₹16
Day's Low₹14.49
52 Week's High₹33.3
52 Week's Low₹13.95
Book Value₹14.31
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)177.46
P/E18.28
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.01
24.01
12.01
12.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.77
131
133.82
125.57
Net Worth
166.78
155.01
145.83
137.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
18.77
-26.71
-0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pannalal Baid
Whole-time Director
Aman Baid
Non Executive Director
Alpana Baid
Independent Director
Anurag Patni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Rawat
Independent Director
Chaitnya Sharma
Independent Director
Surendra Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Baid Finserv Limited (Formerly Known as Baid Leasing and Finance Company Limited)was incorporated on December 20, 1991. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 1, 1992 from Registrar of Companies at Jaipur. Finally, the Company was renamed from Baid Leasing and Finance Co. Ltd. to Baid Finserv Limited on July 08, 2022. The Equity shares of the Company were listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE w.e.f. January 20, 2023.It is a Non- Deposit Taking NBFC carrying out the business of providing Car Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans (new & used), MSME Loans, Loan Against Property and other asset backed loans. The Company is deeply penetrated in the semi urban and rural areas in Rajasthan and has started operations in Madhya Pradesh.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase, auto finance business etc. The Company expanded its geographical presence by reaching out to underserved/unserved semi urban/rural areas and increased its footprint by opening 5 new branches in Madhya Pradesh and making it more accessible to its customers and further planning to strengthen the presence in Gujarat and Maharashtra.In 2012, the Company expanded its footprint to 20 branches in Rajasthan; in 2015, it started LAP/Mortgage loans.In 2019-20, with respect to amalgamation of Jaisukh Developers Private Limited, Skyview Tie up Private Limited with the Company, the Company on September 10, 2019 allotted 19,06,830 Equity Shares to the shar
The Baid Finserv Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baid Finserv Ltd is ₹177.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baid Finserv Ltd is 18.28 and 1.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baid Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baid Finserv Ltd is ₹13.95 and ₹33.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Baid Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.37%, 6 Month at -16.50%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at -8.60%.
