Baid Finserv Ltd Share Price

14.78
(-1.79%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open15.4
  • Day's High16
  • 52 Wk High33.3
  • Prev. Close15.05
  • Day's Low14.49
  • 52 Wk Low 13.95
  • Turnover (lac)656.25
  • P/E18.28
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value14.31
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)177.46
  • Div. Yield0.68
No Records Found

Baid Finserv Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.4

Prev. Close

15.05

Turnover(Lac.)

656.25

Day's High

16

Day's Low

14.49

52 Week's High

33.3

52 Week's Low

13.95

Book Value

14.31

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

177.46

P/E

18.28

EPS

0.81

Divi. Yield

0.68

Baid Finserv Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Baid Finserv Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baid Finserv Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 64.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baid Finserv Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.01

24.01

12.01

12.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.77

131

133.82

125.57

Net Worth

166.78

155.01

145.83

137.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

18.77

-26.71

-0.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Baid Finserv Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baid Finserv Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pannalal Baid

Whole-time Director

Aman Baid

Non Executive Director

Alpana Baid

Independent Director

Anurag Patni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Rawat

Independent Director

Chaitnya Sharma

Independent Director

Surendra Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baid Finserv Ltd

Summary

Baid Finserv Limited (Formerly Known as Baid Leasing and Finance Company Limited)was incorporated on December 20, 1991. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 1, 1992 from Registrar of Companies at Jaipur. Finally, the Company was renamed from Baid Leasing and Finance Co. Ltd. to Baid Finserv Limited on July 08, 2022. The Equity shares of the Company were listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE w.e.f. January 20, 2023.It is a Non- Deposit Taking NBFC carrying out the business of providing Car Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans (new & used), MSME Loans, Loan Against Property and other asset backed loans. The Company is deeply penetrated in the semi urban and rural areas in Rajasthan and has started operations in Madhya Pradesh.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase, auto finance business etc. The Company expanded its geographical presence by reaching out to underserved/unserved semi urban/rural areas and increased its footprint by opening 5 new branches in Madhya Pradesh and making it more accessible to its customers and further planning to strengthen the presence in Gujarat and Maharashtra.In 2012, the Company expanded its footprint to 20 branches in Rajasthan; in 2015, it started LAP/Mortgage loans.In 2019-20, with respect to amalgamation of Jaisukh Developers Private Limited, Skyview Tie up Private Limited with the Company, the Company on September 10, 2019 allotted 19,06,830 Equity Shares to the shar
Company FAQs

What is the Baid Finserv Ltd share price today?

The Baid Finserv Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baid Finserv Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baid Finserv Ltd is ₹177.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baid Finserv Ltd is 18.28 and 1.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baid Finserv Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baid Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baid Finserv Ltd is ₹13.95 and ₹33.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baid Finserv Ltd?

Baid Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.37%, 6 Month at -16.50%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baid Finserv Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baid Finserv Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.41 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 64.55 %

