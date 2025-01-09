Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Baid Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and to evaluate the raising of funds through various options available to the Company. Further as intimated earlier in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company was closed from January 01 2025 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2024 for which the date of meeting of Board of Directors will be intimated as and when finalized for the Directors and Key Management Personnel / Designated Persons / Connected Persons of the Company and their relatives. In furtherance of our intimation of Board Meeting dated January 03, 2025 pertaining to consideration and evaluation by the Board of Directors about the raising of funds, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, January 09, 2025 at the registered office of the Company situated at, Baid House, IInd Floor, 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur 302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:47 P.M. evaluated various options available to the Company to raise the funds from the capital market and decided to further explore other options available with prospective investors and to re-evaluate the currently available options. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Baid Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30 2024 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash Flows for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Further as intimated earlier in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company was closed from October 01 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30 2024 for the Directors and Key Management Personnel / Designated Persons / Connected Persons of the Company and their relatives. Approved the Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Baid Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Baid House IInd Floor 1 Tara Nagar Ajmer Road Jaipur 302006 (Rajasthan) inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at, Baid House, IInd Floor, 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006, (Rajasthan) which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:10 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. (Enclosed herewith as Annexure-1); Furthermore, the Extracts of Un-Audited Financial Results would also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (Enclosed herewith as Annexure-2); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Baid Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flows Statement for the year ended on March 31st 2024 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon. 2. Recommendation of Final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to the declaration of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing AGM. 3. To consider and approve the raising of funds by issuance of fully paid-up equity shares by way of rights issue to the existing eligible equity shareholders of the company and fix quantum of the issue as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required; 4. To constitute Rights Issue Committee as an analogous authority empowered to take necessary actions and to decide terms and conditions in the matter of rights issue of the Company; Recommended Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share, subject to approval of members in the AGM. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May, 27 2024. The Board approved the re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

Baid Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and make recommendation to the Members of the Company for increase in the authorised share capital of the company and consequent alteration in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and to approve notice of Postal Ballot and other matters related thereto. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, March 05, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02: 30 P.M. inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Authorised Share Capital of Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore Only) consisting of 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to Rs. 40,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty Crore Only) consisting of 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each and consequent alteration of Capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to share capital of the Company, subject to the Shareholders approval through postal ballot, 2. Approved the notice of postal ballot and matters related thereto. Approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Authorised Share capital of Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crores Only) consisting of 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crores) Equity Shares of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs 40,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty Crores) consisting of 20,00,00,000 (Twenty crores) Equity Shares of Rs.2 (Rupees Two Only) each and consequent alteration of Capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to share capital of the Company, subject to Shareholders approval through postal ballot. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024