Baid Finserv Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.47
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Baid Finserv FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

18.77

-26.71

-0.34

Other operating items

Operating

0.09

18.77

-26.71

-0.34

Capital expenditure

0.29

0.06

1.82

-0.79

Free cash flow

0.38

18.83

-24.89

-1.13

Equity raised

259.39

243.59

146.17

41.42

Investing

5.35

-0.22

-1.98

2.23

Financing

13.79

-7.06

239.52

148.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.61

Net in cash

278.91

255.13

358.82

191.62

