|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|-
|0.1
|5
|Final
|Board approves Dividend Recommended Final dividend of Re. 0.10 /- (5% of Equity Share of Rs. 2 each) per Equity share for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
