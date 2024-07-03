Baid Finserv Ltd Summary

Baid Finserv Limited (Formerly Known as Baid Leasing and Finance Company Limited)was incorporated on December 20, 1991. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 1, 1992 from Registrar of Companies at Jaipur. Finally, the Company was renamed from Baid Leasing and Finance Co. Ltd. to Baid Finserv Limited on July 08, 2022. The Equity shares of the Company were listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE w.e.f. January 20, 2023.It is a Non- Deposit Taking NBFC carrying out the business of providing Car Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans (new & used), MSME Loans, Loan Against Property and other asset backed loans. The Company is deeply penetrated in the semi urban and rural areas in Rajasthan and has started operations in Madhya Pradesh.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase, auto finance business etc. The Company expanded its geographical presence by reaching out to underserved/unserved semi urban/rural areas and increased its footprint by opening 5 new branches in Madhya Pradesh and making it more accessible to its customers and further planning to strengthen the presence in Gujarat and Maharashtra.In 2012, the Company expanded its footprint to 20 branches in Rajasthan; in 2015, it started LAP/Mortgage loans.In 2019-20, with respect to amalgamation of Jaisukh Developers Private Limited, Skyview Tie up Private Limited with the Company, the Company on September 10, 2019 allotted 19,06,830 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Jaisukh Developers Private Limited and Skyview Tie up Private Limited, thereby increasing the paid up share capital of the Company to Rs. 12,00,68,300/-. Further, in consonance with the Share Exchange Ratio, for every 21 shares of Jaisukh Developers Private Limited of Rs 10/- each, 10 shares of the Company of Rs 10/- each i.e., 10:21 and for every 192 shares of Tie up Private Limited of Rs 1/-, 10 shares of the Company of Rs 10/- each i.e. 10:192 were allotted.In 2023, the Company expanded by opening 5 branches in Madhya Pradesh.