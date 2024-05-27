AGM 16/07/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated May, 27 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) In compliance with Regulation 44 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the consolidated Scrutinizers Report dated July 17, 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration ) Rules, 2014 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)