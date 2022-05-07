iifl-logo
Bajaj Global Ltd Balance Sheet

3
(0%)
May 7, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.23

18.83

13.47

10.82

Net Worth

20.97

19.57

14.21

11.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.3

0.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.39

1.64

1.06

0.72

Total Liabilities

22.36

21.21

15.57

12.56

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.43

0.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.6

15.76

9.9

7.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.18

2.79

1.89

0.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.22

2.82

1.93

0.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

Cash

3.35

2.43

3.11

4.49

Total Assets

22.13

20.98

15.33

12.37

