Bajaj Global Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.23
18.83
13.47
10.82
Net Worth
20.97
19.57
14.21
11.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.3
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.39
1.64
1.06
0.72
Total Liabilities
22.36
21.21
15.57
12.56
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.43
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.6
15.76
9.9
7.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.18
2.79
1.89
0.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.22
2.82
1.93
0.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
3.35
2.43
3.11
4.49
Total Assets
22.13
20.98
15.33
12.37
