Open₹3.15
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.15
Day's Low₹3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹525.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.22
P/E0.04
EPS77.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.23
18.83
13.47
10.82
Net Worth
20.97
19.57
14.21
11.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.57
0.61
0.38
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-6.55
57.86
-12.4
-4.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.32
0.28
0.32
0.46
Depreciation
-7.87
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.12
Working capital
-0.68
0.2
1.39
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.55
57.86
-12.4
-4.71
Op profit growth
-18.39
113.65
-48.74
-9.54
EBIT growth
-17.41
54.83
-28.27
-5.26
Net profit growth
26.01
-21.7
-30.01
-1.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akshay R Ranka
Non Executive Director
Monal Malji
Independent Director
M K Sharma Prasad Sharma
Independent Director
Suneet Menon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpi Biswas
Imambada Road,
Maharashtra - 440018
Tel: 91-0712-2720071-80
Website: http://www.bajajgloballtd.com
Email: cs@bajajngp.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Bajaj Global was incorporated in the year June 07, 1985. The Company has determined its business segment as finance activities business.
