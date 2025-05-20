Board Meeting 20 May 2025 13 May 2025

Bajaj Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Further in accordance with our previous communication dated March 29th 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in shares/securities of the Company by the Designated /Connected Persons and their immediate relatives is closed w.e.f. April 01st 2025 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th May 2025, wherein the directors, inter alia, considered and approved the audited financial results, along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion thereon, for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

BAJAJ GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the revised Floor Price and other matters incidental thereto or required in terms of the SEBI Delisting Regulations. In continuation to the Companys earlier intimation letters dated December 23 2023 November 21 2023 November 09 2023 and November 06 2023 the Company has received an intimation on the revision of the Floor Price from the Promoter Acquirers vide their letter dated February 06 2025. The Intimation letter dated February 06 2025 received from the Acquirers is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting dated 11 February 2025, w.r.t. revision in the floor price for the voluntary delisting of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2025 29 Jan 2025

BAJAJ GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2024 Further in accordance with our previous communication dated December 31st 2024 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in shares/securities of the Company by the Designated /Connected Persons and their immediate relatives is closed w.e.f. 1st January 2025 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Results. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI Listing regulations 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting dated 5 February 2025, wherein the directors inter-alia have considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BAJAJ GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 please find enclosed the Intimation of Board Meeting that is scheduled to be held on November 07 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Outcome of Board meeting held on November 07, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024