Bajaj Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.57

0.61

0.38

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-6.55

57.86

-12.4

-4.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

0

As % of sales

21.54

20.03

30.85

0

Other costs

-0.09

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.59

9.13

16.81

10.55

Operating profit

0.35

0.43

0.2

0.39

OPM

61.85

70.82

52.33

89.44

Depreciation

-7.87

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.23

0

0

Other income

0.06

0.07

0.12

0.06

Profit before tax

0.32

0.28

0.32

0.46

Taxes

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.12

Tax rate

-28.11

-34.18

-28.55

-27.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.18

0.23

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.18

0.23

0.33

yoy growth (%)

26.01

-21.7

-30.01

-1.69

NPM

40.54

30.06

60.61

75.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Global Ltd

