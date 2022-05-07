Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.57
0.61
0.38
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-6.55
57.86
-12.4
-4.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
0
As % of sales
21.54
20.03
30.85
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.59
9.13
16.81
10.55
Operating profit
0.35
0.43
0.2
0.39
OPM
61.85
70.82
52.33
89.44
Depreciation
-7.87
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.23
0
0
Other income
0.06
0.07
0.12
0.06
Profit before tax
0.32
0.28
0.32
0.46
Taxes
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.12
Tax rate
-28.11
-34.18
-28.55
-27.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.18
0.23
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.18
0.23
0.33
yoy growth (%)
26.01
-21.7
-30.01
-1.69
NPM
40.54
30.06
60.61
75.87
