Bajaj Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.32
0.28
0.32
0.46
Depreciation
-7.87
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.12
Working capital
-0.68
0.2
1.39
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
0.38
1.62
0.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.44
0.38
1.62
0.27
Equity raised
7.76
7.39
6.93
6.26
Investing
-0.34
-0.16
0.45
0.4
Financing
1.64
3.04
1.59
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.61
10.65
10.59
6.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.