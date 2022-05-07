iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bajaj Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3
(0%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Global Ltd

Bajaj Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.32

0.28

0.32

0.46

Depreciation

-7.87

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.12

Working capital

-0.68

0.2

1.39

-0.07

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

0.38

1.62

0.26

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.44

0.38

1.62

0.27

Equity raised

7.76

7.39

6.93

6.26

Investing

-0.34

-0.16

0.45

0.4

Financing

1.64

3.04

1.59

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.61

10.65

10.59

6.93

Bajaj Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.