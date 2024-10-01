|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Newspaper advertisements w.r.t. 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company, published in Indian Express (English) and Loksatta (Marathi) on September 08, 2024. Please find enclosed the voting results along with Scrutinizers Report thereon in respect of the voting held at 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.