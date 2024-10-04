No Record Found
Bajaj Housing Finance became one of the most successful listings in 2024, debuting with over 100% premium at ₹70 and ending the listing day with 135% gains.Read More
The ₹6560 crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance was subscribed 63.61 times.Read More
On Day 3 as of 14:38 p.m., the non-institutional investors' (NII) quota of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed for 36.87 times.Read More
50% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for high-net-worth individuals.Read More
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.18 times on the second day of subscription today, according to BSE data.Read More
Share allotment is expected to be finalized on September 12, and shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on September 16.Read More
