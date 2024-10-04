iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Rights

113.11
(-0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: Related News

Bajaj Housing Finance AUM Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore in Q2

Bajaj Housing Finance AUM Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore in Q2

4 Oct 2024|12:46 PM

Bajaj Housing Finance became one of the most successful listings in 2024, debuting with over 100% premium at ₹70 and ending the listing day with 135% gains.

Bajaj Housing Finance lists at 114% premium

Bajaj Housing Finance lists at 114% premium

16 Sep 2024|09:51 AM

The ₹6560 crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance was subscribed 63.61 times.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 41.77 times so far

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 41.77 times so far

11 Sep 2024|02:41 PM

On Day 3 as of 14:38 p.m., the non-institutional investors' (NII) quota of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed for 36.87 times.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Closes Today

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|11:58 AM

50% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for high-net-worth individuals.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed by 6.23 Times on Day 2

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed by 6.23 Times on Day 2

10 Sep 2024|04:05 PM

The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.18 times on the second day of subscription today, according to BSE data.

Bajaj Housing Finance's ₹6,560 Crore IPO Opens Today

Bajaj Housing Finance's ₹6,560 Crore IPO Opens Today

9 Sep 2024|12:14 PM

Share allotment is expected to be finalized on September 12, and shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on September 16.

