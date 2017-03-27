iifl-logo-icon 1
Bala Techno Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.02

0

-0.44

-0.4

Net Worth

5.27

5.29

4.85

4.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.05

0.07

Total Liabilities

5.43

5.45

5.06

4.62

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.19

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.38

5.38

10.18

5.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.03

-1.13

-5.88

-1.88

Inventories

15.54

15.28

0

0.06

Inventory Days

21.18

35

0

0.72

Sundry Debtors

15.57

28.56

4.39

8.45

Debtor Days

21.22

65.42

21.47

102.19

Other Current Assets

33.55

28.58

33.96

22.84

Sundry Creditors

-63.88

-72.91

-44.02

-33.09

Creditor Days

87.08

167.01

215.35

400.17

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.64

-0.21

-0.13

Cash

0.06

1.19

0.56

1.15

Total Assets

5.42

5.44

5.05

4.64

