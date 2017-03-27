Bala Techno Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.02
0
-0.44
-0.4
Net Worth
5.27
5.29
4.85
4.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.05
0.07
Total Liabilities
5.43
5.45
5.06
4.62
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.19
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.38
5.38
10.18
5.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
-1.13
-5.88
-1.88
Inventories
15.54
15.28
0
0.06
Inventory Days
21.18
35
0
0.72
Sundry Debtors
15.57
28.56
4.39
8.45
Debtor Days
21.22
65.42
21.47
102.19
Other Current Assets
33.55
28.58
33.96
22.84
Sundry Creditors
-63.88
-72.91
-44.02
-33.09
Creditor Days
87.08
167.01
215.35
400.17
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.64
-0.21
-0.13
Cash
0.06
1.19
0.56
1.15
Total Assets
5.42
5.44
5.05
4.64
