SectorTrading
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.21
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.02
0
-0.44
-0.4
Net Worth
5.27
5.29
4.85
4.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
267.74
159.33
74.6
30.18
yoy growth (%)
68.03
113.56
147.19
-51.22
Raw materials
-267.22
-158.88
-74.37
-30.09
As % of sales
99.8
99.71
99.68
99.7
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0.43
-0.05
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Working capital
-4.98
10.75
-15.7
-5.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.03
113.56
147.19
-51.22
Op profit growth
-113.76
-15.47
-15.82
23.24
EBIT growth
-98.57
-874.34
240.47
140.98
Net profit growth
-105.73
-1,199.39
256.65
-15.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anil Kumar Saha
Director
Dulichand Karel
Director
Narayan Chandra Biswas
Director
Mina Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bala Techno Global Ltd
Summary
Bala Techno Global, Ltd. engages in fund based activities. Its activities include leasing, bills discounting, short term finance, and investments in securities. The company was formerly known as Bala Techno Finance, Ltd. Prior to that, it was known as Sifco Lease Finance Limited. Bala Techno Global Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988 and is based in Falta, India.
