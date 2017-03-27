Bala Techno Global Ltd Management Discussions

Bala Techno Global Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BALA TECHNO GLOBAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS SCENARIO
The business scenario of finance Companies has changed drastically in the
last few years, due to consolidation and restructuring in the financial
sector and liberalization and globalization of markets. The aggressive
foray of Indian and Foreign banks and financial Institutions into retail
financing has resulted into severe competition. This competition is likely
to intensify further.
The line of distinction between finance companies, Financial Institutions
and Banks is almost non-existent. This competitive environment calls for
efficient process capabilities, use of technology, cost efficiencies,
strict credit monitoring and raising the level of customer service. This
process of change in the financial services industry has also provided
greater growth opportunities for proactive, strong and well managed finance
companies.
PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
The gross income for the year was Rs. 483.3 lacs against Rs. 8.87 lacs in
previous year and the net income was Rs. 138.09 lacs for the year against
net loss of Rs. 58.92 lacs in previous year.
Your Directors are pleased to inform that Canara Bank the Debenture holders
of 4,00,000 14% secured Redeemable ton-cumulative Debenture of Rs.100/-
each have waived interest of Rs. 308.69 Lakhs the effect of which has been
given during the financial year under review.
The companys performance remained effected due to adverse business
environment of Financial Services. Profits margins were under pressure
resulting in low realization. Efforts are being made to reduce the losses
by curtailment of costs.