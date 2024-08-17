Bala Techno Global Ltd Summary

Bala Techno Global, Ltd. engages in fund based activities. Its activities include leasing, bills discounting, short term finance, and investments in securities. The company was formerly known as Bala Techno Finance, Ltd. Prior to that, it was known as Sifco Lease Finance Limited. Bala Techno Global Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988 and is based in Falta, India.