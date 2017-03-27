Bala Techno Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0.43
-0.05
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Working capital
-4.98
10.75
-15.7
-5.36
Other operating items
Operating
-5.01
11.19
-15.79
-5.42
Capital expenditure
0
-2.44
0
2.25
Free cash flow
-5.01
8.75
-15.79
-3.17
Equity raised
0
-0.88
-0.38
-0.43
Investing
0
-4.8
5.06
2.75
Financing
0.32
0.32
0.23
0.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.69
3.38
-10.89
-0.72
No Record Found
