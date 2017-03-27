iifl-logo-icon 1
Bala Techno Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.21
(5.00%)
Mar 27, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

267.74

159.33

74.6

30.18

yoy growth (%)

68.03

113.56

147.19

-51.22

Raw materials

-267.22

-158.88

-74.37

-30.09

As % of sales

99.8

99.71

99.68

99.7

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.22

Other costs

-0.47

-0.46

-0.25

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.17

0.28

0.34

0.27

Operating profit

0

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

OPM

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.2

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.48

0.05

0.1

Profit before tax

0

0.43

-0.05

-0.01

Taxes

-0.03

0.01

0.01

0

Tax rate

-513.33

2.77

-27.61

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0.44

-0.04

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.44

-0.04

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-105.73

-1,199.39

256.65

-15.58

NPM

0

0.28

-0.05

-0.03

