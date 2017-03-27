Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
267.74
159.33
74.6
30.18
yoy growth (%)
68.03
113.56
147.19
-51.22
Raw materials
-267.22
-158.88
-74.37
-30.09
As % of sales
99.8
99.71
99.68
99.7
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.22
Other costs
-0.47
-0.46
-0.25
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.17
0.28
0.34
0.27
Operating profit
0
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
OPM
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.48
0.05
0.1
Profit before tax
0
0.43
-0.05
-0.01
Taxes
-0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Tax rate
-513.33
2.77
-27.61
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0.44
-0.04
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.44
-0.04
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-105.73
-1,199.39
256.65
-15.58
NPM
0
0.28
-0.05
-0.03
