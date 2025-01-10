iifl-logo-icon 1
BAMPSL Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

13.07
(-1.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

34.04

34.04

34.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.07

3.67

3.24

3.04

Net Worth

38.11

37.71

37.28

37.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.11

37.71

37.28

37.08

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.3

0.32

0.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

36.85

36.56

36.6

36.72

Inventories

4.65

4.67

4.65

2.84

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

32.21

32.18

32.18

34.12

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.29

-0.23

-0.24

Cash

0.02

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

37.18

36.88

36.95

37.07

BAMPSL Sec. : related Articles

