BAMPSL Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
34.04
34.04
34.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.07
3.67
3.24
3.04
Net Worth
38.11
37.71
37.28
37.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.11
37.71
37.28
37.08
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.3
0.32
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
36.85
36.56
36.6
36.72
Inventories
4.65
4.67
4.65
2.84
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
32.21
32.18
32.18
34.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.29
-0.23
-0.24
Cash
0.02
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
37.18
36.88
36.95
37.07
