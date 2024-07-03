iifl-logo-icon 1
BAMPSL Securities Ltd Share Price

13.6
(1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.72
  • Day's High14.9
  • 52 Wk High14.99
  • Prev. Close13.41
  • Day's Low13.54
  • 52 Wk Low 7.61
  • Turnover (lac)7.07
  • P/E83.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.22
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.29
  • Div. Yield0
BAMPSL Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.72

Prev. Close

13.41

Turnover(Lac.)

7.07

Day's High

14.9

Day's Low

13.54

52 Week's High

14.99

52 Week's Low

7.61

Book Value

11.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.29

P/E

83.81

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

BAMPSL Securities Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BAMPSL Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BAMPSL Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.83%

Non-Promoter- 89.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BAMPSL Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

34.04

34.04

34.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.07

3.67

3.24

3.04

Net Worth

38.11

37.71

37.28

37.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.88

-0.5

0.26

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

BAMPSL Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BAMPSL Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhisham Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vinubhai Prabhudas Patel

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Independent Director

Chetna Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Bajaj

Independent Director

Sachin Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BAMPSL Securities Ltd

Summary

Bampsl Securities Limited was incorporated as BAMPSL Securities Limited (BAMPSL) on February 3, 1995. It received Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 20, 1995. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta, Mr. Naresh Chand Khandelwal, Mr. Hemant Kumar Gupta, Mr. Jolly Gupta and Ms. Sheela Gupta. However, currently only Mr. Bhisham K Gupta is the Promoter of the Company.The Company, since inception, was engaged in the business of investing funds in the primary capital market. It started the operations in securities trading in 1995. It got registered as a non-deposit taking NBFC with RBI, and also engaged in making of loans and investments.The Company is presently engaged in the business of dealing and investing in shares and other securities along with financial services, such as spot financing, short term financial accommodation, long term financial accommodation, and in other similar financial sectors. It is dealing in shares and securities for its own and maintained records for same. It operates in the cash market segment in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and capital market segment and Futures & Options segment in Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE). It is also engaged in securities jobbing, hedging and investment activities. The Company is registered as a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and is also engaged in making of loans and investments. The company did its maiden public issue in Februa
Company FAQs

What is the BAMPSL Securities Ltd share price today?

The BAMPSL Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of BAMPSL Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is ₹46.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BAMPSL Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is 83.81 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BAMPSL Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BAMPSL Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is ₹7.61 and ₹14.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BAMPSL Securities Ltd?

BAMPSL Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.30%, 3 Years at 47.02%, 1 Year at 35.05%, 6 Month at 51.70%, 3 Month at 50.17% and 1 Month at 27.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BAMPSL Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.17 %

