SectorFinance
Open₹13.72
Prev. Close₹13.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.07
Day's High₹14.9
Day's Low₹13.54
52 Week's High₹14.99
52 Week's Low₹7.61
Book Value₹11.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.29
P/E83.81
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
34.04
34.04
34.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.07
3.67
3.24
3.04
Net Worth
38.11
37.71
37.28
37.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.88
-0.5
0.26
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhisham Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vinubhai Prabhudas Patel
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Independent Director
Chetna Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Bajaj
Independent Director
Sachin Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bampsl Securities Limited was incorporated as BAMPSL Securities Limited (BAMPSL) on February 3, 1995. It received Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 20, 1995. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta, Mr. Naresh Chand Khandelwal, Mr. Hemant Kumar Gupta, Mr. Jolly Gupta and Ms. Sheela Gupta. However, currently only Mr. Bhisham K Gupta is the Promoter of the Company.The Company, since inception, was engaged in the business of investing funds in the primary capital market. It started the operations in securities trading in 1995. It got registered as a non-deposit taking NBFC with RBI, and also engaged in making of loans and investments.The Company is presently engaged in the business of dealing and investing in shares and other securities along with financial services, such as spot financing, short term financial accommodation, long term financial accommodation, and in other similar financial sectors. It is dealing in shares and securities for its own and maintained records for same. It operates in the cash market segment in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and capital market segment and Futures & Options segment in Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE). It is also engaged in securities jobbing, hedging and investment activities. The Company is registered as a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and is also engaged in making of loans and investments. The company did its maiden public issue in Februa
The BAMPSL Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is ₹46.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is 83.81 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BAMPSL Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BAMPSL Securities Ltd is ₹7.61 and ₹14.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BAMPSL Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.30%, 3 Years at 47.02%, 1 Year at 35.05%, 6 Month at 51.70%, 3 Month at 50.17% and 1 Month at 27.84%.
