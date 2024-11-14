Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve intimation of board meeting SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

A.G.M. submission of outcome of the Board meeting held for the purpose of Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SUBMISSION OF INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING submission of outcome of Board meeting for the appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Audited Results SUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH AUDIT REPORT SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Inter alia, to consider appointment of Independent Director BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ON 22ND APRIL, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) submission of outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) SUBMISSION OF REVISED BRIEF DISCRIPTION OF ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 3 Mar 2024

BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 6TH MARCH 2024 FOR THE APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR NAMED DIVIT AGARWAL SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024