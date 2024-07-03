BAMPSL Securities Ltd Summary

Bampsl Securities Limited was incorporated as BAMPSL Securities Limited (BAMPSL) on February 3, 1995. It received Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 20, 1995. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta, Mr. Naresh Chand Khandelwal, Mr. Hemant Kumar Gupta, Mr. Jolly Gupta and Ms. Sheela Gupta. However, currently only Mr. Bhisham K Gupta is the Promoter of the Company.The Company, since inception, was engaged in the business of investing funds in the primary capital market. It started the operations in securities trading in 1995. It got registered as a non-deposit taking NBFC with RBI, and also engaged in making of loans and investments.The Company is presently engaged in the business of dealing and investing in shares and other securities along with financial services, such as spot financing, short term financial accommodation, long term financial accommodation, and in other similar financial sectors. It is dealing in shares and securities for its own and maintained records for same. It operates in the cash market segment in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and capital market segment and Futures & Options segment in Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE). It is also engaged in securities jobbing, hedging and investment activities. The Company is registered as a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and is also engaged in making of loans and investments. The company did its maiden public issue in February 1996 and got its shares listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (then The Stock Exchange, Mumbai), Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited, and Delhi Stock Exchange Limited.The Company since then, had made an application dated July 7, 1997 to the RBI, New Delhi, for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on the business of Non Banking Financial Institution, for which it obtained a Certificate dated May 25, 1998.