Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
3
3
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
0.07
-0.01
-4.6
Net Worth
12.2
3.07
2.99
-2.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
4.41
0
1.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.22
7.48
2.99
-0.87
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.91
2.51
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.26
4.86
0.91
-0.97
Inventories
2.16
0.55
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.4
2.69
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.83
2.41
0.92
1.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.99
-0.55
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.24
-0.01
-2.13
Cash
0.04
0.09
2.08
0
Total Assets
12.22
7.48
2.99
-0.86
