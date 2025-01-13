iifl-logo-icon 1
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Balance Sheet

44.46
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

3

3

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

0.07

-0.01

-4.6

Net Worth

12.2

3.07

2.99

-2.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

4.41

0

1.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.22

7.48

2.99

-0.87

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.91

2.51

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.26

4.86

0.91

-0.97

Inventories

2.16

0.55

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.4

2.69

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.83

2.41

0.92

1.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.99

-0.55

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.24

-0.01

-2.13

Cash

0.04

0.09

2.08

0

Total Assets

12.22

7.48

2.99

-0.86

