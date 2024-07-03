iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Share Price

48
(3.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.6
  • Day's High48.4
  • 52 Wk High63.14
  • Prev. Close46.6
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 28.31
  • Turnover (lac)1.34
  • P/E466
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.23
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.6
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

46.6

Prev. Close

46.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.34

Day's High

48.4

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

63.14

52 Week's Low

28.31

Book Value

10.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.6

P/E

466

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0.21

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

3

3

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

0.07

-0.01

-4.6

Net Worth

12.2

3.07

2.99

-2.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.73

-0.73

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.16

-1.08

-0.04

0

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.71

0.6

0.02

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3.5

1,905.78

334.02

-48.41

EBIT growth

9.42

2,129.09

-2,477.68

-108.25

Net profit growth

6.48

2,192.97

-2,477.68

-108.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

34.08

18.73

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.08

18.73

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.19

0

View Annually Results

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

B.Sathyavathi

Non Executive Director

B.Premsai Reddy

Independent Director

Venkada Subramanya Rajaram Chittuluru

Independent Director

B Suryaprakash Rao

Chairman & Managing Director

B Deepak Reddy

Independent Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Independent Director

Suman Mallu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Kankaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

Summary

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Limited (Formerly known Shiva Medicare Limited) was incorporated on 2 Dec.91 to manufacture latex gloves. Thereafter, the Company decided to venture into paper industry and was running the business since 2022. But due to increased activity in this line of work, the computer sales and AMC business slowly discontinued and the Company today has only one line of activity, viz, processing and supply of recycled paper.The Company supplies various categories of recycled paper, to small and medium size paper mills, located mainly in the East & West Godavari Districts of Andhra Pradesh. This recycled paper consists of consumer waste paper such as old newspapers, notebooks and other textbooks, exercise books, forms and all types of discarded paper. Collection is done by hawkers and dealers who consolidate collections from the small individual shops and supply to paper manufacturers for pulping. Before pulping, the recycled paper is required to sorted and baled. Their processes ensure that only the best quality feedstock enters production processes, which leads to better quality product for manufacturers. The Company began its journey by acquiring the Rubber division of Vijayshree Spinning Mills located at Tambaram,Chennai. It manufactures disposable latex examination gloves and has two lines capable of producing 36 mln pcs pa each. After taking possession of the unit on 11 Apr.92, within a short span of four months, the Company shipped, on 31 Aug.92, its first
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd share price today?

The Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is ₹57.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is 466 and 4.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is ₹28.31 and ₹63.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd?

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.26%, 3 Years at 80.38%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 38.53%, 3 Month at -20.86% and 1 Month at 7.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 24.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.