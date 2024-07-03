Summary

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Limited (Formerly known Shiva Medicare Limited) was incorporated on 2 Dec.91 to manufacture latex gloves. Thereafter, the Company decided to venture into paper industry and was running the business since 2022. But due to increased activity in this line of work, the computer sales and AMC business slowly discontinued and the Company today has only one line of activity, viz, processing and supply of recycled paper.The Company supplies various categories of recycled paper, to small and medium size paper mills, located mainly in the East & West Godavari Districts of Andhra Pradesh. This recycled paper consists of consumer waste paper such as old newspapers, notebooks and other textbooks, exercise books, forms and all types of discarded paper. Collection is done by hawkers and dealers who consolidate collections from the small individual shops and supply to paper manufacturers for pulping. Before pulping, the recycled paper is required to sorted and baled. Their processes ensure that only the best quality feedstock enters production processes, which leads to better quality product for manufacturers. The Company began its journey by acquiring the Rubber division of Vijayshree Spinning Mills located at Tambaram,Chennai. It manufactures disposable latex examination gloves and has two lines capable of producing 36 mln pcs pa each. After taking possession of the unit on 11 Apr.92, within a short span of four months, the Company shipped, on 31 Aug.92, its first

Read More