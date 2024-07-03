Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹46.6
Prev. Close₹46.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹48.4
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹63.14
52 Week's Low₹28.31
Book Value₹10.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.6
P/E466
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
3
3
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
0.07
-0.01
-4.6
Net Worth
12.2
3.07
2.99
-2.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.73
-0.73
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.16
-1.08
-0.04
0
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.71
0.6
0.02
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3.5
1,905.78
334.02
-48.41
EBIT growth
9.42
2,129.09
-2,477.68
-108.25
Net profit growth
6.48
2,192.97
-2,477.68
-108.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
34.08
18.73
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.08
18.73
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.19
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
B.Sathyavathi
Non Executive Director
B.Premsai Reddy
Independent Director
Venkada Subramanya Rajaram Chittuluru
Independent Director
B Suryaprakash Rao
Chairman & Managing Director
B Deepak Reddy
Independent Director
Priyanka Agarwal
Independent Director
Suman Mallu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Kankaria
Reports by Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd
Summary
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Limited (Formerly known Shiva Medicare Limited) was incorporated on 2 Dec.91 to manufacture latex gloves. Thereafter, the Company decided to venture into paper industry and was running the business since 2022. But due to increased activity in this line of work, the computer sales and AMC business slowly discontinued and the Company today has only one line of activity, viz, processing and supply of recycled paper.The Company supplies various categories of recycled paper, to small and medium size paper mills, located mainly in the East & West Godavari Districts of Andhra Pradesh. This recycled paper consists of consumer waste paper such as old newspapers, notebooks and other textbooks, exercise books, forms and all types of discarded paper. Collection is done by hawkers and dealers who consolidate collections from the small individual shops and supply to paper manufacturers for pulping. Before pulping, the recycled paper is required to sorted and baled. Their processes ensure that only the best quality feedstock enters production processes, which leads to better quality product for manufacturers. The Company began its journey by acquiring the Rubber division of Vijayshree Spinning Mills located at Tambaram,Chennai. It manufactures disposable latex examination gloves and has two lines capable of producing 36 mln pcs pa each. After taking possession of the unit on 11 Apr.92, within a short span of four months, the Company shipped, on 31 Aug.92, its first
Read More
The Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is ₹57.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is 466 and 4.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd is ₹28.31 and ₹63.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.26%, 3 Years at 80.38%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 38.53%, 3 Month at -20.86% and 1 Month at 7.85%.
