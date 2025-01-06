iifl-logo-icon 1
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48
(3.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

Bandaram Pharma FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.16

-1.08

-0.04

0

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.71

0.6

0.02

0

Other operating items

Operating

-1.9

-0.49

-0.02

0

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.19

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.88

-0.3

-0.02

0

Equity raised

-5.79

-1.96

-14.8

-14.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.98

1.22

1.51

2.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.7

-1.05

-13.32

-12.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd

