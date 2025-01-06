Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.16
-1.08
-0.04
0
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.71
0.6
0.02
0
Other operating items
Operating
-1.9
-0.49
-0.02
0
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.19
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.88
-0.3
-0.02
0
Equity raised
-5.79
-1.96
-14.8
-14.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.98
1.22
1.51
2.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.7
-1.05
-13.32
-12.66
