Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd Board Meeting

48.25
(1.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Bandaram Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dividend For FY 2023-24 Board Meeting outcome for Final Dividend. 1. To pay Dividend @0.10 paisa per share to the shareholders, subject to approval of shareholders for the Financial Year 2023-24 2. Revision in the Notice and Directors Report of Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202414 May 2024
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AUDIT REPORT Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Outcome for Internal Auditor appointment
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Bandaram Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

