|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dividend For FY 2023-24 Board Meeting outcome for Final Dividend. 1. To pay Dividend @0.10 paisa per share to the shareholders, subject to approval of shareholders for the Financial Year 2023-24 2. Revision in the Notice and Directors Report of Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AUDIT REPORT Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Outcome for Internal Auditor appointment
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
