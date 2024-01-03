iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-1995Mar-1993

Equity Capital

161.35

161.35

7.94

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

775.16

884.24

119.8

34.08

Net Worth

936.51

1,045.59

127.74

36.58

Minority Interest

Debt

15,063

15,188.43

2,143.78

1,223.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

20.17

10.7

0

0

Total Liabilities

16,019.68

16,244.72

2,271.52

1,259.92

Fixed Assets

516.16

524.59

38.47

14.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,722.51

6,809.15

977.12

432.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

160.36

69.71

0

0

Networking Capital

-1,096.42

-814.41

-43.87

-113.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

204.13

175.96

117.47

41.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,300.55

-990.37

-161.34

-155.02

Cash

1,387.6

1,874.93

281.39

355.32

Total Assets

7,690.21

8,463.97

1,253.11

688.23

