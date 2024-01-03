Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-1995
|Mar-1993
Equity Capital
161.35
161.35
7.94
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
775.16
884.24
119.8
34.08
Net Worth
936.51
1,045.59
127.74
36.58
Minority Interest
Debt
15,063
15,188.43
2,143.78
1,223.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.17
10.7
0
0
Total Liabilities
16,019.68
16,244.72
2,271.52
1,259.92
Fixed Assets
516.16
524.59
38.47
14.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,722.51
6,809.15
977.12
432.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
160.36
69.71
0
0
Networking Capital
-1,096.42
-814.41
-43.87
-113.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
204.13
175.96
117.47
41.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,300.55
-990.37
-161.34
-155.02
Cash
1,387.6
1,874.93
281.39
355.32
Total Assets
7,690.21
8,463.97
1,253.11
688.23
