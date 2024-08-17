Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
-
Excise Duty
-
Net Sales
-
Other Operating Income
-
Other Income
-
Total Income
599.26
Total Expenditure
-
PBIDT
-
Interest
-
PBDT
-
Depreciation
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
Tax
-
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
68.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
105.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,18,56,800
Public Shareholding (%)
57.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
85.11
PBDTM(%)
23.37
PATM(%)
14.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.