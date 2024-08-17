Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-1995
|Mar-1993
Equity Capital
161.35
161.35
7.94
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
775.16
884.24
119.8
34.08
Net Worth
936.51
1,045.59
127.74
36.58
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
-
Excise Duty
-
Net Sales
-
Other Operating Income
-
Other Income
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.3
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.5
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.5
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,839.15
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.2
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sanjay Kumar Tayal
Director
K N Bhandari
Director
Magh Raj Calla
Director
P N Bhandari
Director
Pran M Aggarwal
Director
Vipul Dhirajlal Mehta
Director
K G Kurian
Nominee (RBI)
Sekhar Bhatnagar
Nominee (RBI)
A Madhavan
Company Secretary
R K Agrawal
Director
Nitin Narotamdas Goel
Director
Dharinder Kumar Tayal
Director
Salil Kapoor
Additional Director
Ravindra Vikram
Additional Director
V Seshadri
Reports by Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged
Summary
