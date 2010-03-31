Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
THE BANK OF RAJASTHAN LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
Esteemed Shareholders,
Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting to you the 67th Annual
Report of the Bank together with the Audited accounts for the year ended
31st March 2010.
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:
The performance highlights for the financial year 2009-10, as reflected
from the key financial indicators are as under:
(Rs. in crores)
FY 2009-10 FY 2008-09
Deposits 15062.35 15187.15
Advances 8329.47 7780.75
Gross NPA 293.81 160.92
Net NPA 133.50 57.03
Investments 6722.51 6809.15
Total Income 1489.48 1507.23
Total Expenditure 1591.61 1389.52
Operating Profit (27.90) 193.77
Net Profit after tax (102.13) 117.71
Profit / (Loss) brought 234.34 185.69
forward
Appropriations
Transfer to Statutory Reserve - 29.43
Transfer to Capital Reserve 9.03 25.14
for Investment
Transfer to Investment - 0.71
Reserve Account
Transfer to General Reserve - 10.00
Proposed Dividend - 3.23
Dividend Tax - 0.55
Balance Carried over to 123.18 234.34
Balance Sheet
Business Ratios
Return on Assets (ROA) (%) (0.58%) 0.74%
CRAR - Basel-I 7.74% 12.00%
CRAR - Basel-II 7.52% 11.50%
Net NPA 1.60% 0.73%
Business per Employee 5.70 5.33
Business per Branch 49.01 46.90
NET PROFIT / (LOSS) & DIVIDEND:
The net loss for the year after provisions and taxes remained at Rs. 102.13
crones as against net profit of Rs. 117.71 crores for the previous
financial year. In view of the loss incurred during the year 2009-10, the
directors do not recommend any dividend.
CAPITAL, RESERVES AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO:
During the year, the Bank has not issued fresh shares. The Banks Capital
Adequacy Ratio as on 31st March 2010 stands at 7.74% as per Basel I and
7.52% as per Basel II as against 12.00% and 11.50% respectively at the end
of the previous financial year.
LISTING AGREEMENT WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:
Pursuant to requirement of Listing Agreement, the Bank declares that its
shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Jaipur Stock Exchange
USE) and National Stock Exchange(NSE). The Tier-II Bonds (Series-III, IV,
V, VI & VII) and Upper Tier-II Bonds are also listed at Bombay Stock
Exchange. The Bank confirms that it has paid annual listing fees due to
stock exchanges.
Listing of 1,35,00,000 shares (90 lac shares and two bonus thereon) are
pending with the Stock Exchanges. The Civil appeal filed by Bank in this
behalf is pending before Honble Supreme Court.
SHOW CAUSE NOTICE FROM JAIPUR STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.:
The Bank has received a Show Cause Notice from Jaipur Stock Exchange
Limited for alleged violation of clause 36 of the Listing Agreement. The
Bank has denied any such violation and has duly replied the same. The Bank
has also intimated to SEBI and RBI about the correspondence with Jaipur
Stock Exchange Ltd., in this matter.
TREASURY & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT:
The Bank is a member of Negotiated Dealing System (NDS), NDS-Call, NDS OM
and Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL). Transactions in Government
Securities are carried out through scrip less electronic media with on line
settlement.
The Bank has joined Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system of Reserve
Bank of India in June, 2004, which has eliminated settlement risks and has
reduced transaction cost and facilitated better funds management by the
Bank. The Bank has also joined NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer)
for faster transfer of funds to & from other Banks for customers account.
The Banks net investment in SLR and Non-SLR securities has decreased to
Rs. 6722.51 crores as on 31.03.2010 from Rs. 6809.15 Crores as on
31.03.2009. The investment was made as per the business requirement of the
Bank as well as fox complying with statutory requirement. The level of SLR
and Non-SLR net Investment remains to Rs. 4442.39 crores and Rs. 2280.11
crores respectively as on 31.03.2010. The investment portfolio enabled your
Bank to achieve a yield of 5.64% on its investment.
The Bank has parked 87.34 % of its net investment under HTM category. Thus
securities marked to market accounted fox 12.66 % of the net investment as
at the end of March 2010. The investment in RIDE in the form of deposit
with NABARD/ SIDBI/ NHB, has increased from Rs. 1244.57 crores as on
31.03.2009 to Rs. 2021.39 crores as on 31.03.2010, the same is classified
under HTM category as per RBI guidelines. The yield on RIDE being low, has
affected overall yield on Investment.
The liquidity position of the Bank was comfortable throughout the year. The
Bank has deployed the available short term surplus funds in Call Money/
Reverse Repo Lending/ CBLO as also in the Units of Mutual Funds, interbank
short term Deposits, etc.
DEPOSITS & ADVANCES:
Total deposits of the Bank decreased from Rs. 15187.15 crores to Rs.
15062.35 crores, while the core deposits (excluding interbank deposits)
increased from Rs. 13832.25 crores to Rs. 14204.23 crores showing a growth
of 2.69 over previous year. However the Banks average deposits have shown
rise of 10.36 % over previous year indicating steady growth during the
year.
Gross advances registered an increase of 7.67 % compared to the previous
year 2008-09, and stood at Rs. 8489.78 crores as on 31st March 2010. The CD
Ratio at 51.92% as on 31st March 2009 increased as on 31st March 10 to
56.36 %. The growth of advances is well spread across the sectors and
enterprises. The Yield on Advances decreased from 12.04% to 11.68% in 2009-
10 which is in line with decrease in cost of deposits. The growth of
average advances during the year has been 1.78% over previous year.
Bank followed policy of caution and discrimination in making advances to
high risk sectors. As a result of surplus liquidity interest rates moved
downward and the Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) and Retail Prime
Lending Rate (RPLR) registered decrease during the year.
Further, Bank continued its close monitoring to contain incidence of fresh
Non Performing Assets and made sincere endeavours fox up-gradation of
existing assets within permissible parameters / prudential norms. During
the year under report the Bank also strengthened its credit approval and
monitoring process, which enabled the Bank to keep the incidence of
slippage of boxxowal accounts under check.
PRIORITY SECTOR & RETAIL BANKING:
The Banks advances to Priority Sector (inclusive of eligible investments)
as on 31.03.2010 stood at Rs.2747.33 crores. In terms of the directives
from the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank has
given utmost importance to lending under Priority Sector and Agriculture
Sector by introduction of new products / schemes and modifying the existing
one fox its growth. Break up of sector wise outstanding under Priority
Sector Advances at the end of the financial year 2009-10 is as under:
(Rs. in crores)
Sector Finance year Finance year
2009-10 2008-09
Agriculture 1455.19 963.61
Small Enterprises 904.28 800.33
Micro Credit 33.39 1.87
Education 9.29 6.08
Housing 345.18 260.16
Total 2747.33 2032.05
The net level of Priority Sector Advances fox the year ended stood at Rs.
2747.33 crores constituting 35.31% of ANBC. The Direct Agriculture Advances
have shown increasing trend and reached to Rs. 303.67 crores as of March,
2010 compared to Rs. 155.98 crores as of March, 2009. The advances under
Small Enterprises including manufacturing and service enterprises reached a
level of Rs. 904.28 crores and the Housing loan portfolio stood at Rs.
345.18 crores whereas Education loans have increased to Rs. 9.29 crores.
Under the prime product of Direct Agriculture Advances i.e. under RBKCC /
RBKGC Bank has issued 3840 fresh cards aggregating Rs.36 crores. Under tie
up arrangement with various tractor manufacturing companies Bank has
disbursed Rs. 12 crores in 309 loan accounts during the year ended March,
2010.
The Bank has set up Rural Development and Self Employment Training
Institutes (RSETIs) under the banner of RAJASTHAN SWAROJGAR VIKAS SANSTHAN
(RSVS) at Udaipux and Jodhpur. The institute provides expert guidance and
assistance to rural youths and renders all possible help fox obtaining
credit facilities and also assists them in setting up their ventures
successfully. During the year, the two institutes have conducted 53
training programmes benefiting 3639 entrepreneurs.
The State Government has allocated land at Udaipur for development of
infrastructure for RSETI on concessional rate i.e. 5% of reserve price. The
National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) has provided grant of
Rs.1.00 crore for establishing infrastructure (building) at RSETI Udaipur.
The construction work at RSETI Udaipur is nearing completion and the
institute is likely to start functioning at the new building soon.
The Bank has actively participated in various Government Sponsored
Programmes and had disbursed loan of Rs.13 crores in 2797 loan accounts.
The Bank has organised camps for financing self help groups and disbursed
loan of Rs.5.00 crores to 445 self help groups.
OPERATIONS OF MEWAR AANCHALIK GRAMIN BANK (MAGB):
Banks sponsored RRB namely Mewar Anchalik Gramin Bank (MAGB) established
on 25.01.1983 has 58 branches in 3 districts viz Udaipur, Rajsamand &
Pratapgarh. All the branches are computerised. With effective management,
the MAGB has earned operating profit of Rs. 246.38 lacs during the year
2009-10. The deposits of MAGB has increased to Rs. 435.66 crores and
advances reached to the level of Rs 144.03 crores as on 31.3.2010.
RETAIL BANKING:
The Bank has achieved an over all growth of 16.39% under the retail assets
portfolio of Home Loan, Mortgage Loan, Vehicle Loan and Personal Loan
products in the current FY as compared to 3.22% growth achieved in the last
FY
(Rs. in lacs)
Outstanding as on Outstanding as on
31.03.2009 31.03.2010
Number Amount Number Amount
of of
Accounts Accounts
Home 6178 20459 6432 25214
Loans
(Direct
Mortgage 1710 12061 1641 10828
Loan / OD
Vehicle 148 216 356 886
Loans
Personal 23946 15233 24598 18904
Loans / CCL
Total 31982 47969 33027 55832
The Personal Loan / CCL and Home Loan (direct portfolio of the Bank has
increased by 24% and 23.24% while Mortgage Loan has decreased by 10.22%
during the FY 2009-10.
ASSEST QUALITY MANAGEMENT:
The position of NPAs & W-Off a/cs and recoveries is given in the table
below:
(Rs in lacs)
As on As on
31.03.2009 31.03.2010
Recovery in NPA 3341.45* 2982.37*
Recovery in W-Off 703.28* 1050.32*
Up gradation 736.78 363.13
TOTAL 4781.51 4395.82
*Inclusive of interest
During the period ended 31.03.2010 the Bank pursued its recovery drive
aggressively. In case of small NPAs for amounts below Rs 50 lacs it was the
Banks endeavor to recover maximum dues by organizing Recovery Camps for on
the spot settlements. The hard-core high value NPAs were followed up
through action against the defaulter borrowers, guarantors and judgment
debtors through appropriate legal means.
The Bank also exercised its right under the SARFAESI, Act 2002 in eligible
cases and issued notices to the defaulting borrowers / guarantors
compelling them to come forward with reasonable settlement proposals for
liquidation of the dues of the Bank. The Bank accordingly made a recovery
of Rs 2982.37 lacs in 3468 NPA accounts during the financial year
31.03.2010. The Bank also launched an extensive drive to execute decrees
for enforcing recovery in hardcore accounts by resorting to attachment,
taking possession and sale of properties.
The Bank affected significant recoveries amounting to Rs 1050.32 lacs in
1310 written off accounts, which added to its net profit. The Bank was able
to affect recoveries to the tune of Rs 1132.02 lacs in high value NPAs with
outstanding of Rs 50.00 lacs and above during the year ended March 2010.
Similarly, substantial recoveries to the tune of Rs 1850.35 lacs were
affected in small NPAs having outstanding up to Rs 50.00 lacs.
During the period ended March 2010 NPAs amounting to Rs 363.13 lacs were up
graded to the category of Performing Assets. There were also fresh
slippages aggregating Rs. 16353 lacs reflecting overall situation of loan
assets in the industry
The position of Gross & Net NPAs are as under:
(Rs in crores)
As on As on
31.03.2009 31.03.2010
Gross NPAs 160.92 293.81
Gross NPAs % 2.04% 3.46%
Net NPAs 57.03 133.50
Net NPAs % 0.73% 1.60%
Gross NPAs and Net NPAs of Bank have increased to Rs. 293.81 crones and
Rs.133.50 crones from Rs.160.92 crones and Rs.57.03 crones respectively,
showing an increase of 3.46% from 2.04% in Gross NPAs and 1.60% from 0.73%
in Net NPAs. The Bank is making all out efforts to recover its NPAs.
INTERNATIONAL BANKING:
The Bank is handling Foreign Exchange business at its 22 branches. During
the year 2009-10, the total Forex turnover handled by the Bank amounted to
Rs. 19129.59 crones as compared to Rs. 23618.36 crones during the year
2008-09 showing a decline of 19.01% compared to last year. The Bank has
been continuously making arrangements with foreign banks for augmenting
export /import business of its constituents. As on 31st March 2010, there
were 67 correspondent banking relationship in 70 countries. Export credit
outstanding was Rs. 145.53 crones as on 31st March 10, whereas 8 Exporters
have been allotted Rajbank Exporters Gold Card under the Exporters Gold
Card Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India, entitling them to various
benefits under the Scheme. The rupee draft drawing arrangement with M/s.
Wall Street Exchange Center LLC, Dubai has picked up and it is now proposed
to start a Speed remittance facility. Similar arrangement of Rupee Draft
drawing and Speed remittance facility will be entered with M/s Al Muzaini
Exchange Company, Kuwait and to be started during the first quarter of
current year. A separate email Id nrihelpdesk@ rajbank.com has been
provided for use by NRIs to facilitate easy communication with the Bank.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO:
Total foreign exchange earned (including income in the form of interest,
rebates, sharing of income from nostro banks, Recovery of bad debts etc.)
at the end of year amounted to Rs 34.24 lacs
Total Foreign Exchange used (including charges on nostro accounts, SVIFT
and Reuter charges, interest paid on foreign currency borrowings,
allowances paid in foreign currency for traveling abroad and audit fee paid
etc.) at the end of year amounted to Rs. 18.78 lacs.
NEW SERVICES AND PRODUCTS:
The Bank has been offering following products & services to customers:
GENERAL INSURANCE:
The Bank has tie-up with United India Insurance Company for General
Insurance as well as Mediclaim products. The United India Insurance Company
is one of the leading public sector non-life insurance service providers in
the country, and having a large network of its branches/ divisional offices
across the country. The Bank has also tie-up with UIICO for selling of
Group Mediclaim Policies to its customers namely of RAJBANK AROGYA NIDHT
which is available on reasonable premium with special features. During the
FY 2009-10 the Bank has booked Rs. 4.06 crones towards total premium and
earned income of Rs. 0.66 crore in the form of commission including Rs.0.30
crore received towards reimbursement of publicity expenses.
LIFE INSURANCE:
There is a tie-up with Aviva Life Insurance Company for life insurance
products. During the FY 2009-10, the bank has booked Rs. 43.71 crores in
respect of total annualized premium and earned income of Rs. 13.05 crores
towards referral fee / commission.
DEMAT SERVICES:
Since 2000, the Bank has been providing depository services to its
customers, becoming the Depository participant (DP) of Central Depository
Services (India Limited (CDSL). Presently 221 branches are providing Demat
services. During the Financial Year 2009-10, Bank has opened 55466
Depository customer accounts and earned revenue of Rs. 2.08 crores.
ON-LINE TRADING OF SECURITIES:
In respect of On-Line Trading of Securities, the Bank has a tie-up with
IDBI Capital Markets Limited and Religare Securities Limited to provide
online trading facility to its customers. As a part of the alliance,
customers of the Bank are provided with the facility of a 3-in-1 online
investing account wherein the Savings Bank account, Demat Account and the
trading account are interlinked. With this facility, the Banks customers
can enjoy the convenience of trading and managing their portfolio from any
part of the world.
ECGC Ltd.:
The Bank has also have Bancassurance arrangement with the Export Credit
Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd. for soliciting and procuring business
of ECGC General Insurance business for & on behalf of them on agency basis.
MUTUAL FUNDS:
Considering the good returns to its valuable investors through Mutual Funds
in Capital Market, Bank has selling / marketing arrangements with following
Mutual Funds:-
NAME OF MUTUAL FUND:
LIC Mutual Fund
Prudential ICICI Mutual AMC
Principal PNB Mutual AMC
ING Vysya AMC
Reliance Mutual Fund
Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
DSP Merrill Lynch Mutual Fund
Sundaram BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.
TATA Mutual Fund
UTI Mutual Fund
SBI Mutual Fund
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.
DBS Cholamandlam
During the Financial Year 2009-10, Bank has done total business of Rs.
266.16 crores and earned commission of Rs. 0.22 crore.
WESTERN UNION MONEY TRANSFER:
The Bank has been providing Western Union Money Transfer services as a sub-
agent. The services are available at all branches of the Bank. The Bank has
earned gross income of Rs. 0.02 crore at the end of March, 2010 from this
activity.
CREDIT CARD:
The Bank has launched its International Credit Card in association with
VISA on 26th December 2005 with special features. Upto the financial year
2009-10, the Bank has issued 30,609 credit cards, with 20% increase over
previous year. New variants of the Card with enhanced features/ benefits
have been introduced and well recognised in the market. Bank is offering
lifetime free credit cards. Bank has also implemented Verified by VISA to
make online transactions secured and online SMS alert functionality for POS
and internet transactions and to strengthen customer service. Apart from
this, specialized SMS alerts are also sent on regular basis to credit card
holders on events like birthday, dispatch of statement, value transaction
alerts, outstanding balance reminder, due date of payment e-statement etc.
Bank has implemented Disaster Recovery Management system for Credit
Cards. Bank is planning to come out with various reward and loyalty
programmes in this financial year to increase the card base and usage
cycle. Bank is also planning for co-branding of credit cards.
DEBIT CARD:
Bank has tied up with ECS for issuing of ATM-cum-Debit Cards. Banks Debit
Card is accepted over 90,000 outlets in India and about 13 million POS
globally with Visa Electron. This includes over 32,000 ATMs in India and
1.15 million ATMs world wide. The Bank has tied up arrangements for sharing
ATMs with 12 banks including State Bank Group & Corporation Bank.
CASH MANAGEMENT SERVICES:
Our Bank has good network of online branches, various Banks / Financial
Institutions are approaching for arrangements with the Bank for various
arrangement like collection of cheques (local and out station, draft
drawing arrangement, cash deposit /withdrawal/ remittance etc. Accordingly,
these Services are being provided to various banks / institutions like
ICICI Bank, Corporation Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, City Bank,
Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Finance Ltd. etc.
BOOKING OF RAILWAY TICKETS OVER INTERNET:
In our endeavour to provide our esteemed customers with state of the art
technology-enabled products and services to transact from the comfort and
convenience of home or office or transact even while on move, the Bank has
signed an agreement with Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
(IRCTC) to provide facility for booking Railway Tickets over internet.
STAMP FRANKING ACTIVITY:
The Bank has pioneered this facility in the State of Maharashtra in the
year 2004. Encouraged by response, the Bank has further expanded stamp
franking activity in the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa & Bihar,
generating revenue of Rs. 2.46 crores through this activity.
REAL TIME GROSS SETTLEMENT CHARGES (RTGS) / NATIONAL ELECTRONIC FUND
TRANSFER (NEFT):
Bank has been providing RTGS / NEFT Scheme based on an electronic paperless
settlement system. Looking to the wide acceptability of the system with low
cost per transaction, all branches are RTGS / NEFT enabled.
e-PAYMENT OF TAXES ON BEHALF OF THE CUSTOMERS:
To facilitate e-Payment of Taxes, Bank has been providing the facility
through NSDL we.f. 01.08.2008 and the facility is available at all our
branches.
CALL CENTRE (PHONE BANKING):
During this year, the Bank has established its Call Center at Jaipur and
started Phone Banking Services. Under the Phone Banking Services, customers
(registered for the services may get several services just on a phone call.
These services include enquiries on their accounts like Balance Enquiry,
Transactions Enquiry relating to Banking Accounts, Credit Cards, Debit
Cards, Demat accounts etc. In addition facilities of hot listing of debit
cards & stop payment of cheques is also available on 24X7 basis.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, COMPUTERISATION & TECHNOLOGY UPGRADATION:
Entire business of the Bank is on Core Banking with all the 463 branches
covering 287 cities in 22 States and 2 Union Territories are on this
platform. The Bank offers convenience of Internet Banking, Visa
International Debit Card & SMS alert facilities to all the customers
irrespective of branch location. Besides its own brand of VISA credit card,
the offers include a bouquet of technology driven products. A 24x7 Call
Centre helps enhance the customers satisfaction.
Salient Features:
1. Anywhere Banking: Covers All 463 branches covering 287 cities in 22
States and Union Territories.
2. SMS Alert facility: Bank has been providing free SMS alerts for
transactions beyond a threshold limit.
3. Retail Internet Banking: For online statement of accounts, fund transfer
within the bank, DMAT account enquiry The Bank also provides payment
gateway interfaces for online booking of railway tickets and intemet
shopping. Customers can pay their credit card dues to the Bank through
Internet Banking.
4. ATMs: Besides offering 127 own ATMs/ Cash Dispensers, the Bank has ATM
Sharing arrangement with State Bank of India and Cash Tree enabling
customers to operate on more than 15000 ATMs across the country The Bank
will be in a position to provide interface with majority of the Banks very
soon being member of NFS. The Banks ATMs will similarly honour all VISA
cards and select NFS member Mastercards.
5. Cheque Truncation System is operating successfully in National Capital
Region Delhi for the past one year.
6. The Bank participates in debit & credit ECS and encourages customers to
use RTGS / NEFT for funds transfers.
7. Centralized service tax submission, e-payment of direct taxes at
identified branches.
8. DR Setup operational for core banking.
Other Customer Centric Technology Initiatives:
1. Interface with National Financial Switch (NFS) as well as VISA acquiring
project are in progress and are expected to be operational shortly.
2. Mobile banking services will soon provide the facility of financial
transaction.
3. Corporate e-banking implementation is in the process and shall be made
available during the financial year.
4. Passbook updation / Statement of Account facility from any branch.
HUMAN RESOURCES, TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT:
In pursuit of Banks business-growth and excellence, it has been the
endeavor of the Bank to achieve corporate goals by leveraging its human
resources.
The position of recruitment in the financial year 31st March, 2010 was as
under:
Year Officers / Clerks Sub- Total
Executives ordinates
2009-2010 54 - - 54
2008-2009 255 14 14 283
The staff-strength of the Bank as on 31st March, 2010 vis-a-vis, previous
year stands as under:
Cadre 31/03/10 31/03/09
Officers 2058 2106
Clerical 1357 1354
Subordinates 513 565
Marketing Executives / Team 55 50
Leaders
Total 3983 4075
It is aim of P&HRD to develop a new cadre of dynamic and charged manpower
by exposing them to critical function like marketing strategies,
understanding and analyzing customer needs, measuring customer
satisfaction, market segmentation and its applications, developing brand
image etc.
STAFF TRAINING COLLEGE:
Ever increasing customer expectations & introduction of technology-based
products on regular basis makes it imperative for the Bank to update &
develop its human resources in order to keep them current. The Bank has its
Staff Training College housed in owned premises with all required
infrastructure & residential facilities, working with the mission to act as
an enabling mechanism for sustaining growth and promoting organizational
excellence by remaining continuously attuned to the needs of the Users.
During the year under review, Staff Training College has conducted 90
training programmes in various areas, imparting training to 2062
participants and nominated 35 staff members to various training programmes
conducted by BTC / NIBM /CAB & Other reputed training institutions. For
overall development of the senior-staff, Management Development Programmes
were also conducted with the support of eminent outside faculty.
The College, in view of their importance, has been including areas like
Demat, Finance, Code of Banks Commitment to Customers, KYC / AML, IS Audit
and Customer Services on regular basis, in most of the training programmes.
Sessions on life style management with support of Doctors and eminent
outside speakers have been incorporated in the curriculum. Professional
audiovisual CDs & Video conferencing facility are also used during training
programmes. Meditation and Gym facilities have been introduced for all
round developments at staff training college.
HOUSE KEEPING:
Bank has been endeavouring to improve the house keeping to the best
standards. Most of the old entries in suspense accounts have been adjusted.
Reconciliation of inter branch and inter bank accounts have been undertaken
at regular intervals
CUSTOMER SERVICES:
The customer service area was also closely monitored. The meetings of
customer service committees were held at branches, Regional Offices and at
Central Office. Important guidelines / feedback received in this regard
from BCSBI, RBI, IBA. Banking Ombudsman were transmitted to field
functionaries for implementation. It was ensured that prompt, courteous and
personalized services are provided to our valued customers. The complaints
/ grievances of customers were promptly attended and utmost efforts were
made to redress the same to the satisfaction of complainant.
BRANCH EXPANSION:
In terms of RBI directives, the Bank has not been permitted to open any new
branches or establish offsite ATMs. Consequently this number of branches
remained unchanged at 463.
At the end of financial year 2009-10, the Banks network had 463 branches
(including 6 service branches, 28 offsite ATMs and 99 onsite ATMs covering
22 States and 2 Union Territories across the country The States-wise
details (population group-wise classification) thereof, is given here
under:
State / U.T. Branches# Total ATMs
Metro Urban S.Urban Rural Branches Onsite Offsite
Andhra Pradesh 3 4 - - 7 2 -
Assam - 3 1 - 4 3 -
Bihar 1 - - - 1 - -
Chattisgarh - 1 - - 1 - -
Delhi 20 - - - 20 6 -
Goa - - 1 - 1 1 -
Gujarat 5 1 3 1 10 4 -
Haryana 1 10 2 1 14 6 1
Himachal Pradesh - 1 - 1 2 1 -
Jammu & Kashmir - 1 - - 1 - -
Jharkhand - 1 - - 1 - -
Karnataka 2 1 - - 3 1 -
Kerala - 1 - - 1 - -
Madhya Pradesh 9 8 5 - 22 4 1
Maharashtra 18 12 1 1 32 9 1
Orissa - 2 - - 2 - -
Punjab 3 5 4 - 12 3 -
Rajasthan 50 77 69 98 294 50 23
Tamil Nadu 2 5 1 - 8 1 -
Uttar Pradesh 9 4 - - 13 1 1
Uttranchal - 1 - - 1 - -
West Bengal 6 2 - - 8 4 -
Chandigarh (UT) - 2 - - 2 - 1
D. Ngr. Haveli (UT) - - 3 - 3 3 -
TOTAL 129 142 90 102 463 99 28
# Reclassified as per Part-II of the Uniform Code No. (Population range
wise) circulated vide RBI letter no. DESACS. BSD. 7070/03.09.62/ 2005-06
dated 12.06.2006.
The population group wise classification is given here under:
Category# Branches (as on) * Offsite ATMs (as on)
31.03.2009 31.03.2010 31.03.2009 31.03.2010
Metropolitan 129 129 6 6
Urban 142 142 19 19
Semi-Urban 90 90 2 2
Rural 102 102 2 1
Total 463 463 29 28
Category# Onsite ATMs (as on)
31.03.2009 31.03.2010
Metropolitan 30 33
Urban 29 39
Semi-Urban 20 23
Rural 3 4
Total 82 99
# Reclassified as per Part-II of the Uniform Code No. (Population range
wise) circulated vide RBI letter no. DESACS. BSD.7070/03.09.62/2005-06
dated 12.06.2006.
- Including six service branches (Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Mumbai &
Udaipur).
INSPECTION AND AUDIT:
Internal Control System & their Adequacy:
The Bank has put in place adequate and effective systems & controls,
covering all areas in operations such as Credit, Deposits, Depository and
other Para-banking Products, to ensure safety of assets, adherence to
business strategy, economic use of resources, reliability of MIS,
correctness of financial reports, and compliance with laws & regulations.
The Audit Committee of Board effectively monitors the working and gives
directions.
Internal Inspection:
During the year, regular inspection of 305 Branches, 12 Controlling Offices
& 24 Departments of Central / Corporate Office including M.A.G.B. was
conducted. The inspections revealed that 66 & 333 branches were able to
attain Excellent and Good rating respectively. Only one branch was
found to be Below Average. Branches were evaluated on the basis of
business parameters and compliance with risk control measures.
Concurrent Audit:
The concurrent audit system is extended to 91 branches including Treasury
Branch covering 51.97% of total deposits and 76.63% advances and off
balance sheet business viz. L.G. 80.50% & L.C.98.76% as against the
requirement to cover minimum 50% of the business under concurrent audit
stipulated by Reserve Bank of India. The concurrent auditors are also
verifying 100% foreign exchange business at the Forex Branches of the Bank.
Certain Departments of Central & Corporate Office such as C.O.
Administration, Jaipur & Mumbai, Credit Card Management Division, Treasury
& Investment Department, Corporate Office, Mumbai are also subject to
concurrent audit.
Services of qualified firms of Chartered Accountants, most of them having
DISA / CISA qualifications, are being utilized for this work.
Risk Based Supervision (RBS):
The RBS process essentially involves continuous monitoring and evaluation
of the Banks risk profile in relation to its business strategy and risk
exposures, which is facilitated by the construction of a Risk Matrix.
The Bank has made significant progress in quality and reliability of data,
soundness of systems & technology, appropriateness of risk control
mechanism, etc for ensuring effectiveness of Risk Based Supervision in
critical areas. The Bank is moving towards reorienting its organizational
set up towards RBS and put in place efficient risk management architecture
and strengthened the management information system.
Risk Based Internal Audit:
The Bank evaluates business risks & control risks and prepares a risk
matrix for each business location taking into account both the business
risk & control risk factors as per Risk based Audit Plan. The documented
risk assessment methodology is approved by the Board and the risk
assessment is undertaken annually.
In terms of the provisions of section 30(1B) of the Banking Regulation Act,
1949, the Reserve Bank of India appointed M/s Deloitte, Huskins & Sells to
carry out special audit of the Bank. The Auditors have pointed out in their
interim report that in certain standard assets, Bank has made less
provisioning (0.40% as against 1.00% in commercial real assets sector and
also has not made required provisions for employees benefits (pension and
gratuity and payment of arrears against wage revision (w.e.f 1.4.2007).
Bank has initiated steps to rectify the observations while finalizing the
annual accounts for the year 2009-10.
Information Systems (I.S.) Audit:
The I.S. Audit Cell conducts periodical risk based audit of Information
Systems and monitor compliance of controls to ensure safety, security &
integrity of Data. This function also involves identification of the extent
to which the Banks Information Technology Systems are exposed to various
types of operational risks.
The I.S. Audit Cell conducted I.S. Audits of 331 branches during the year
covering 305 Branches & 26 Administrative Offices (Regional Offices &
Central / Corporate Office Departments besides software audit of KYC-AML,
CMS Software & parameter audit of RIMS Software for Basel II compliance and
offsite non-intrusive Penetration Testing of Network at Data Centre. Out of
total 331 Audits, 7 Branches & Administrative Offices were assessed as
Medium Risk and remaining were assessed as Low Risk.
Reserve Bank of India appointed M/s Deloitte and Touche Consulting India
Private Ltd. (DCIPL) in terms of provisions of section 30(1B) of the
Banking regulation Act 1949 for conducting IS Audit of the Bank.
As part of their engagement DCIPL tested controls in various domains viz.
IT Governance, Application Controls, Infosec Governance, System and
Infrastructure Life Cycle Management and Record Maintenance. As per the
report there are 65 high impact findings, 106 medium impact findings and 25
low impact findings.
The Bank is taking up necessary measures for rectification of the findings.
PUBLICITY:
A P R agency has been appointed for image building. Besides this is
reinforced by the Banks brand ambassador Ms.Hema Mahni, a high profile
personality as a brand building exercise to ramp up its business.
The Bank continued to maintain its presence on all the popular
entertainment, Business and News Channels of Radio and TV throughout the
year. Besides usual advertisements through hoardings on Trains, Roadways
Buses, Railway Stations, new locations were explored during the year by way
of advertising in Bus Stands, Local Trains etc.
Branch premises were also used for communication with customers / visitors
by providing display through flex banners, posters and translite scrollers
with slides of bank products.
The bank continued maintenance of wards at Swai Man Singh Hospital and J.
K. Loan Hospital Jaipur to demonstrate its commitment as a responsible
corporate citizen.
STATUTORY DISCLOSURE UNDER SEC.217 (2A) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956:
Particulars of Employees as required under the provisions of Section
217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules 1975, are as under:
Name & Period Amount Remark
Designation paid (Rs.)
1. Sh. PL. Ahuja, 01.04.09 2271489 Retired on
MD & CEO to completion of
20.11.09 his term
2. Sh. G. 20.11.09 1357525 Appointed by
Padmanabhan, to RBI
MD & CEO 31.03.10
STATUTORY DISCLOSURES UNDER SEC.217 (1) (e) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956:
The Bank has been making all possible attempts to reduce energy consumption
on its operations. The company, being a banking company and authorized
dealer in foreign exchange, is taking all steps to augment its foreign
exchange business and has computerized most of its operations. The Bank has
also taken up adequate measures for innovation, adaptation and absorption
of state of the art technology in its business.
PROPOSED AMALGAMATION WITH ICICI BANK LIMITED:
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2010 have approved
Scheme of Amalgamation of the Bank with ICICI Bank Limited. The share
exchange ratio has been approved at 25 shares of ICICI Bank Limited for 118
shares of The Bank of Rajasthan Limited which works out to a swap ratio of
1:4.72. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been convened on
21st June, 2010 to approve the amalgamation scheme in terms of Section 44A
of Banking Regulation Act, 1949. After approval by shareholders,
application for necessary approval would be submitted to RBI.
STATUTORY AUDITORS:
The Statutory Auditors M/S Gokhale & Sadie, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai
will retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
The composition of Audit Committee is given in the Report on Corporate
Governance.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:
The name of the erstwhile subsidiary of the Bank namely Rajasthan Bank
Financial Service Ltd., (RBFSL) has been struck off from the register of
Registrar of Companies u/s 560 of the Companies Act 1956. The Subsidiary
Company stands merged with the Bank.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
During the period under report, following changes have taken place in the
Board of Directors:
1. Reserve Bank of India vide order dated 19th November, 2010 appointed
Shri G. Padmanabhan as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of
the Bank we.f. 20th November 2009 for a period of two years or till further
orders.
2. Shri PL. Ahuja relinquished the office of MD & CEO on 19th November,
2010 after expiry of his term.
3. Reserve Bank of India vide order dated 14th December, 2009 appointed
Shri M. Ravindra Vikram, Chartered Accountant, and Shri V Seshadri, as
additional directors w.e.f. 14th December 2009 in exercise of powers
conferred under section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
4. Shri V.P. Khurana, an independent and non executive director, has
resigned from the Board w.e.f. 12th May 2010.
The Board places on record its appreciation for valuable contribution made
by Shri PL. Ahuja and Shri VPlhurana during their tenure on the Board of
the Bank.
The Board welcomes new Managing Director Shri G.Padmanabhan and new
Directors Shri MR.Vikram and Shri VSeshadri and looks forward to their
guidance to the Bank.
REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A detailed report on the status of implementation of the corporate
governance guidelines has been furnished as an Annexure-I to this Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to sub-section (2AA) of Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956,
the Board of Directors of the Company hereby state and confirm that:
1. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures;
2. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for the period;
3. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities and;
4. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
QUALIFICATIONS IN AUDITORS REPORT AND DIRECTORS EXPLANATION:
The Directors refer the qualification Report and as required by section
217(3) of the Companies Act, 1956, give their explanation as under:
Auditors Qualification Management Reply
Note No. 12.2 of schedule - 18, Base data has been provided by the
Notes to Accounts regarding Bank and the assumptions are based
provision for long term employee on where, these. Incidentally, they
due to variations in base data and are also in line with other private
actuarial assumptions and its in sector banks.
significant impact on valuation,
the loss has been overstated by Rs.
149.58 crores.
Note No. 12.3 of Schedule 18, Notes Advance contribution Rs.31.50
to Accounts, a sum of Rs.31.50 crores has been made for purchase
crores reflected as an asset of annuity to Pension Fund against
through not realisable. provision lying under Liabilities.
Accordingly, the sum of Rs.31.50 This is in line with existing
crores and the corresponding practice being followed by the Bank
Deferred Tax Asset is overstated to
the extent of Rs.10.46 crores.
Note No, 13 of schedule 18, Notes Final report of special audit is
to Accounts, regarding possible awaited.
provisioning arising out of the
special audit which cannot be
presently quantified
Note No. 40 of Schedule 18, Notes The accounts are prepared under the
to Accounts, regarding proposed going concern assumption as the
merger of the bank and consequent business of banking is intended to
preparation of financial statements be continued.
under the going concern assumption.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
This has been included as a separate Annexure - II to this report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the continued co-operation
and support of the Reserve Bank of India, Government of Rajasthan and
other state governments, services rendered by the employees at all levels.
For and on behalf of the Board
(G. Padmanabhan)
Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : 28th May, 2010.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:
MACRO-ECONOMIC OVERVIEW:
The country noticed slowd-own of economic activities in 2008-09 and
economic growth decelerated to 6.7 per cent compared to 9 per cent in 2007-
08 and 9.7 per cent in 2006-07 and despite the deepen economic crisis,
Indian economy registered an impressive growth indicating that it may
expand faster in the current fiscal.
The Indian banking system was not directly exposed to the sub-prime
mortgage assets hence the public sector and the private sector, remained
basically financially sound and well capitalized. The average capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) for the Indian banking system, as at end-
March 2008, was 12.6 per cent, as against the regulatory minimum of nine
per cent and the Basel norm of eight per cent. Even so, the country
experienced knock-on effects of the global crisis, through the monetary,
financial and real channels all of which came on top of the already
expected cyclical moderation in growth. Our financial markets - equity,
money, forex and credit markets - came under pressure mainly because of
the substitution effect of: (i) drying up of overseas financing for
Indian banks and Indian corporate; (ii) constraints in raising funds in a
bearish domestic capital market; and (iii) decline in the internal accruals
of the corporate. All these factors added to the pressure on the domestic
credit market.
The up trend in industrial activity continues. The index of industrial
production (IIP) recorded a growth of 17.6 per cent in December 2009, 16.7
per cent in January 2010 and 15.1 per cent in February 2010. The recovery
has also become more broad-based with 14 out of 17 industry groups
recording accelerated growth during April 2009-February 2010. The sharp
pick-up in the growth of the capital goods sector, in double digits since
September 2009, points to the revival of investment activity. After a
continuous decline for eleven months, imports expanded by 2.6 per cent in
November 2009, 32.4 per cent in December 2009, 35.5 per cent in January
2010 and 66.4 per cent in February 2010. The acceleration in non-oil
imports since November 2009 further evidences recovery in domestic demand.
After contracting for twelve straight months, exports have turned around
since October 2009 reflecting revival of external demand. Various lead
indicators of service sector activity also suggest increased economic
activity. On the whole, the economic recovery, which began around the
second quarter of 200910, has since shown sustained improvement. Industrial
recovery has become more broad-based and is expected to take firmer hold on
the back of rising domestic and external demand. After a continuous decline
fox nearly a year, exports and imports have expanded since October/November
2009. Flow of resources to the commercial sector from both bank and non-
bank sources has picked up. Surveys by the RBI as well as others suggest
that business optimism has improved. On balance, under the assumption of a
normal monsoon and sustained good performance of the industry and services
sectors, for policy purposes, the Reserve Bank projects real GDP growth for
2010-11 at 8.0 per cent with an upside bias.
DEVELOPMENTS IN BANKING INDUSTRY:
In the Union Budget 2009-10, the Finance Minister had announced as under:
- To facilitate flow of credit at a reasonable rates, provided Rs. 4000
crore as a special fund out of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDE)
to Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI). This will incentives
Banks and State Financial Corporations (SFCs) to lend to Micro and Small
Enterprises (MSEs) by refinancing 50% of incremental lending to MSEs during
the current financial year.
- Interest subvention of 2% on pre-shipment credit for seven employment
oriented export sectors extended beyond the current deadline of September
2009 to March, 31st, 2010.
- Target for agriculture credit flow set at Rs. 325000 crore for the year
2009-10 from Rs. 287000 crore in 2008-09.
- Interest subvention scheme for short-term crop loans up to Rs. 3 lacs per
farmer at the interest rate of 7 percent per annum to be continued.
Additional subvention to be paid from this year, as incentive to those
farmers who repay short term crop loans on schedule.
- Under Debt Relief for Farmers further time given to the farmers having
more than two hectares of land to pay 75 percent of their overdue under
Debt waiver and Debt Relief Scheme extended from 30.6.09 to 1.12.09.
The banking sector continued to adapt itself to rapid innovations in
technology particularly on the information technology front to impart
efficiency in providing wide range of products & services to the public at
large. Banks endeavored for including their branches on Core Banking
Solutions, which enabled anywhere banking services to facilitate quick
transfer of funds in an efficient manner and at reasonable cost.
MONETARY & CREDIT POLICY:
The annual policy statement for 2009-10 is set in the context of a deep
global economic slump and financial market turmoil. Governments and central
banks around the world have responded to the crisis through both
conventional and unconventional fiscal and monetary measures. And there is
unprecedented coordinated policy action globally.
Like all emerging economies, India too has been impacted by the crisis, and
much more than was expected earlier. GDP growth has moderated reflecting
lower industrial production, negative exports, deceleration in services
activities, dented corporate margins and diminished business confidence.
There are some comforting factors - well-functioning financial markets,
robust rural demand, low inflation and comfortable foreign exchange
reserves - which buffered us from the worst impact of the crisis. The
fiscal stimulus packages of the Government and monetary easing and
regulatory action of the Reserve Bank have helped to arrest the moderation
in growth and keep our financial markets functioning normally.
The thrust of the Reserve Banks policy stance since midSeptember 2008 has
been aimed at providing ample rupee liquidity, ensuring comfortable dollar
liquidity and maintaining continued credit flow to productive sectors.
Taken together, the policy measures of the Reserve Bank have ensured that
the Indian financial markets continue to function in an orderly manner.
These measures have augmented actual/ potential liquidity in the financial
system by over Rs.420,000 crore. This should assure financial markets that
the Reserve Bank will continue to maintain comfortable liquidity.
The main high lights of the policy statement are:
I. To ensure price stability, well-anchored inflation expectations and
orderly conditions in financial markets while sustaining the growth
momentum.
II. To focus on credit quality and financial market conditions to support
export and investment demand in the economy.
III. To respond swiftly on a continuous basis to evolving adverse
international and domestic developments through both conventional and
unconventional measures.
IV. To emphasis on credit quality and credit delivery while pursuing
financial inclusion
V. To bring inflation around 4.00 per cent by end of March 2010.
VI. To achieve GDP growth for 2009-10 around 6.00 percent with the
assumption of a normal monsoon.
VII. To increase deposits around 18.0 per cent and to increase non-food
credit around 20.0 per cent during 2008-09, banks with strong deposit base
should endeavour to expand credit beyond 20 per cent.
VIII. To increase usages of electronic system of payment nd increase
utilization of ATMs.
IX. To strengthen rural credit RRBs were allowed to sell loan assets to
other banks in excess of prescribed priority sector exposure.
X. Policy measures relating to interest rate include constitution of a
Working Group to review the present BPLR system to make credit pricing more
transparent.
XI. Payment of interest on savings bank accounts on a daily product basis
with effect from April 1, 2010.
The Reserve Bank of India continued with its policy of liquidity management
through open market operations including the market stabilization scheme,
liquidity adjustment facility, Repo, Reverse Repo and cash reserve ratio.
Quarterly reviews of the annual policy statement were undertaken to promote
effective and vibrant communication with the various economic agencies. RBI
had also acted swiftly to pump out and bring liquidity in financial system
as and when required.
PERFORMANCE OF THE BANK DURING 2009-10:
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
The Bank has posted a net loss( after provisions & taxes of Rs. 102.13
crones for the year 2009-10 against a net profit of Rs.117.71 crones for
the previous year. The operating loss for the FY 2009-10 amounted to
Rs.27.90 crones as against operating profit of Rs. 193.77 crones for the
Financial Year 2008-09. The appropriations for the net loss have been
effected as shown in the performance highlights.
The total income of the Bank remained at Rs.1489.48 crones as compared to
an income of Rs. 1507.23 crones for the previous year.
DEPOSITS:
The total deposits of your Bank decreased from a level of Rs. 15187.15
crones to Rs. 15062.35 crones showing a decrease of 0.82%. The Core
Deposits (excluding inter bank deposits) showed an increase from
Rs.13832.25 crones as on 31st March 09 to Rs. 14204.23 crones as on 31st
March 10. The Bank continued to lay emphasis on a sustained growth in
retail deposits by expanding client base with a focus on Savings Bank and
Current Account. Saving Deposits, which constitute the core of stable
retail liabilities increased by 25% to Rs 3360.00 crones as against
Rs.2687.99 crones in the previous year. The cost of deposits decreased from
7.10% in the previous financial year to 6.55 % during the year under review
due to the general downward movement in interest rates and increase in
savings and current deposits.
ADVANCES:
The Bank continued its focus on retail loan products. As a result of this
strategy the retail advances grew to Rs.1014.18 crones which helped in
maintaining reasonable yield and spread. The average yield on advances is
11.68%. Retail Advances constitute 11.95 % of the Banks total advances as
on 31st March 2010.
The focus on retail also helped the Bank in diversifying the inherent risks
in lending. In corporate advances the Bank continued its policy of
targeting selected borrowers of high credit standing.
The net advances of the Bank during the year under report increased to
Rs.8329.47 crones as against Rs. 7780.75 crones in 2008-09.
PRIORITY SECTOR:
In terms of the directives from the Government of India and the Reserve
Bank of India, the Bank is giving utmost importance to lending under
Priority Sector and Agriculture Sector. The Banks advances to Priority
Sector (inclusive of eligible investments) as a proportion of Adjusted Net
Bank Credit at the end of previous year stood at 35.31% as on 31st March
2010.
INCOME ANALYSIS:
The interest income on advances has decreased from Rs. 917.10 crones in FY
2008-09 to Rs. 906.02 crones in FY 2009-10. The total income of the Bank
decreased from Rs. 1507.23 crones in FY 2008-09 to Rs. 1489.48 crones in FY
2009-10. The percentage of non interest income excluding profit on sale of
investments to total income for the year worked out to 6.55.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
The Bank operates in two segments, namely, banking operations and treasury
operations which have been recognized as primary segments .As per RBI
guidelines, the Banking operations segment has further been bifurcated into
three segments i.e. corporate/ wholesale banking, retail banking and Other
banking operations. The working results in respect of the four segments are
as under:
(Rs. in crores)
Business Segment For the For the
Particular Year ended Year ended
31st March 10 31st March 09
Segment Revenue:
Treasury Operations 485.60 489.73
Corporate / Wholesale 591.59 564.66
Banking
Retail Banking 392.89 435.43
Other Banking 19.60 17.51
Operations
Total 1489.68 1507.33
Business Segment For the For the
Particular Year ended Year ended
31st March 10 31st March 09
Less: Inter Segment
Revenue
Net Sales/ Income 1489.68 1507.33
from Operations
Segment Result
Profit / (Loss) before
Tax and Interest from
each Segment
Treasury Operations (15.49) 57.39
Corporate / Wholesale (89.25) 55.71
Banking
Retail Banking (59.37) 42.91
Other Banking 19.29 17.18
Operations
Total (144.82) 173.19
Add / (less) Other (0.20) (0.10)
Unallocated Income /
(Expenditure) Net Off
Total Profit Before Tax (145.02) 173.09
Capital Employed
Treasury Operations 251.28 323.64
Corporate / Wholesale 215.52 225.75
Banking
Retail Banking 74.28 93.71
Other Banking 0.26 0.37
Operations
Total 541.34 643.47
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Bank has put in place adequate and effective systems & controls,
covering all areas in operations such as Credit, Deposits, Depository and
other Para-banking Products, to ensure safety of assets, adherence to
business strategy, economic use of resources, reliability of M/S,
correctness of financial reports, and compliance with laws & regulations.
The Audit Committee of Board effectively monitors the working and gives
appropriate directions.
INSPECTION AND AUDIT:
The function of the internal inspection and audit comes under the oversight
of the Audit Committee of the Banks Board with the objective of verifying
adherence to systems and procedure, quality and value of assets/
liabilities and compliance of various statutory and regulatory requirements
at branches which were subject to inspection. The Bank prepares an
inspection programme every year and the inspections are carried out in
accordance with the programme. Besides this, the Bank conducts an IS Audit
with a view to ascertain the compliance with the security aspect related to
computerize environment. The Bank also has a mechanism for conducting
concurrent audit to keep operations of selected branches under close
scrutiny. In addition, Revenue Audit is also conducted for checking revenue
leakage at the branches.
IS SECURITY:
Your Bank has been making extensive use of computers and telecommunications
systems to provide safe, secure & continuous best services to its customers
at all the offices of the Bank. It has also been our endeavour to cater
needs of customers related to financial products which include banking
services, multiple delivery channels and value added products by employing
latest IT systems.
The Bank is taking all necessary measures to minimise the vulnerability of
the Information Systems like interruption, disaster, error & abuse and to
ensure business continuity. This is being done by deploying the industry
standards Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Anti-virus Softwares and by
putting in place IT Security Policy and various controls & procedures
related to computerized operations. Monitoring of security status is done
through IS Audits & network penetration testing to assess effectiveness &
compliance of controls & security measures.
To achieve the objective and ensure continuity / restoration of business at
Branches, Data Centre, Central Depository and Administrative offices,
Business Continuity Plans
Disaster Recovery Plans fox computerised functions / operations have been
framed & circulated. The plans provide procedures to take care of
interruptions and quick recovery to normal business and also defines roles
& responsibilities of staff posted at Branches and Administrative Offices.
Disaster Recovery Site (DRS of Data Centre with sufficient capacity is
functional at different seismic zone to take care of Core Banking
operations at branches & other service outlets and mock trials also
conducted to assess the preparedness of DRS & BCP External Service Provider
undertaking credit card transactions on our behalf is also maintaining DR
Site. Data of critical applications running at Data Centre are periodically
replicated to DRS and it is also ensured that at the end of day complete
data of the day is available at DRS.
To create awareness related to IT Security Business Continuity Plans -
Disaster Recovery Plans for computerised operations at the grass root
level, training sessions for various field functionaries are arranged and
instructions are issued through circulars, guidelines & various
communications. IT Security Policy Business Continuity Plans - Disaster
Recovery Plans for computerised operations at branches and Guidelines for
computerised operations are also displayed at Banks internal website
(RajBankPortal) for ready availability to the Bank personnel. Moreover, to
take care of new developments in the ever changing IT Sector and to ensure
Banks preparedness in IT systems, IT Security policy and various plans &
guidelines are also periodically reviewed and circulated.
VIGILANCE:
An elaborate and well-structured vigilance system is in place covering all
areas of operations. The system is functioning in a proactive manner and in
consonance with Reserve Bank of Indias guidelines to take appropriate
steps in controlling and containing fraud, forgery, malpractices etc. to
minimize losses arising out of such eventualities. The Bank recognizes
vigilance as an integral managerial function.
In order to ensure meticulous compliance of the laid down system &
procedures at field level, branches are subjected to surprise inspection
and visits by controlling authorities on regular basis. In training
sessions, due emphasis is laid on compliance of various measures of
internal control and preventive vigilance. Expeditious disposal of
complaints and resultant vigilance cases are ensured at all levels by
effective monitoring and supervision.
A Board level special committee has been constituted to review and monitor
large value frauds involving Rs.25 lacs and above.
RISK BASED SUPERVISION (RBS):
The RBS process essentially involves continuous monitoring and evaluation
of the Banks risk profile in relation to its business strategy and risk
exposures, which is facilitated by the construction of a Risk Matrix.
The Bank has made significant progress in critical areas such as quality
and reliability of data, soundness of systems & technology, appropriateness
of risk control mechanism, etc. for ensuring effectiveness of Risk Based
Supervision. The Bank has re-oriented its organizational set up towards RBS
and put in place efficient risk management architecture and strengthened
the management information system.
RISK MANAGEMENT:
The Reserve Bank of India has issued guidelines on Risk Management System
advising banks to put in place risk management policies, procedures &
systems duly approved by their Board. The guidelines require banks to
evaluate risks in their portfolios and adopt systems for management of
risks keeping in view the size & complexity of their business operations.
In compliance with the RBI guidelines the Bank has put in place required
risk management framework to actively manage and control risks.
The Bank is primarily exposed to three kinds of risks viz., Credit Risk,
Market Risk and Operational Risks and for these risks the Bank has devised
and implemented policies, procedures, organizational structure and control
system. The policies are reviewed keeping in view the developments taking
place from time to time and experience gained by the Bank during the
operations of the policy. The goal in risk management is to understand,
identify, measure, monitor and control various risks that arise in Banks
operations with the objective to strike balance between risk and rewards.
Risk Management is a Board driven function in the Bank. At the apex level
there is a Board level Risk Management Committee of Directors. The Bank has
put in place risk management organization structure and has set up high-
level committees with participation of Top Management Team, which include
Risk Management Committee of Executives (RMC), Asset Liability Management
Committee (ALCO), Credit Policy Committee (CPC and Information System
Security Committee (ISSC), Investment Committee. With a view to have an
integrated view for all kind of risks, the Bank has set up an Integrated
Risk Management Department.
The Bank has M/S to keep the Board / RMC of Directors / other risk
committees informed about the progress achieved by the Bank towards
implementation of Risk Management
System, identifying the gaps in implementation, steps being taken to bridge
the gaps etc.
Besides the quarterly progress reports, various other reports are also
placed before the Board or RMC of Directors periodically which keep them
informed about different types of risks and the actions taken by the Bank
to manage the same. Detailed Risk Profile of the Bank, designed by the
Reserve Bank of India for the purpose of Risk Based Supervision, is also
placed before the Board / RMC of Directors classifying the operations of
the Bank in various risk categories, to enable them to take a view about
the level of risks and their directions. Risk Profile of the Bank is
updated quarterly.
The Bank has put in place Loan Review Mechanism to evaluate the quality of
its credit portfolio through review of sanctions made, renewal process,
submission of monitoring reports and credit related M/S.
OUTLOOK, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES:
OUTLOOK:
The up trend in industrial activities continues and flow of resources to
the commercial sector from both bank and non bank sources will picked up,
survey also suggest that business optimism will improve. Assumption of a
normal monsoon and sustained performance of the industry and service sector
will provide opportunities, for the Indian banking system to accept
challenges for the growth.
OPPORTUNITIES:
Your Banks strong fundamentals, a country wide network of 463 fully
computerized, on line branches, full range of financial products, strong
customer franchise in markets served by it around 4000 dedicated employees
and services rendered with a traditional, yet modern touch will continue to
be key drivers of performance in the coming years. Today, Bank is poised
for a major jump in business growth and is looking at facing the challenges
with greater confidence through strategic planning and focused action.
CHALLENGES:
Increasing competition both from domestic and international banks ,
technological upgradation to meet ever changing customer requirements,
managing risk in the context of changing global financial markets,
information security, enterprise management systems , benchmarking of
services, managing human resources, are some of the key challenges
identified by the Bank, for which effective steps have been already
initiated.
BANKS BUSINESS STRATEGY & INITIATIVES:
The Bank has drawn plans in the existing presence to increase its clientele
base and business volume and to stress more in the state of Rajasthan. In
its attempt to enhance competitive capabilities, the Bank is focusing on
adoption of modern technology. The networking of branches and the state-of-
art technological platform has enabled the Banks customers to leverage
multiple channels for their banking needs.
With a view to showcase the rapid progress made by the Bank, the
competitive products and services offered and the national presence, the
Bank had undertaken an aggressive advertisement campaign with Ms. Hema
Malini as Brand Ambassador. The appearance has been ensured through regular
adequate visibility on leading national news & entertainment channels,
print and other media and on various important websites dealing in finance
sectors.
HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The Bank accords top priority to the development of the Human Resources,
which form the core strength of the organization. The Banks HRD strategy
is centered around optimum utilization of human resources in-step with the
induction of new technology in banking operations and redeployment of staff
at new branches, extension counters and administrative offices. Recruitment
& promotion policies are accordingly reviewed allowing the individuals to
remain motivated and excel in their job responsibilities. The HR efforts
are concentrated on skill development and attitudinal change besides
knowledge dissemination.