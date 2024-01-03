Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sep-2009
|Jun-2009
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
0%
0%
28.6%
28.6%
30.53%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.23%
5.73%
6.37%
8.03%
12.27%
Non-Institutions
83.76%
94.26%
65.02%
63.36%
57.18%
Total Non-Promoter
100%
100%
71.39%
71.39%
69.46%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
