Bank of Rajasthan Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
THE BANK OF RAJASTHAN LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
THE BANK OF RAJASTHAN LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of THE BANK OF RAJASTHAN
LIMITED as at 31(st) March 2010, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto, in which are
incorporated the returns of 11 branches audited by us and 452 branches
audited by other Branch Auditors. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Banks management. Our responsibility is to express
an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence
supporting the amounts and disclosures in the statements. An audit also
includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates
made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. The Balance Sheet and the Profit have been drawn up in accordance with
the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with
Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 to the extent applicable.
4. We report that :
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit and found them to be satisfactory.
(ii) The transactions of the Bank which have come to our notice have been
within the powers of the Bank.
(iii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Bank so far as appears from our examination of those books.
Proper returns generally adequate for the purpose of our audit have been
received from the branches of the Bank.
5. We further report that:
(i) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this
report are in agreement with the books of account and the branch returns;
(ii) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards
referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956
in so far as they apply to Banking Companies as mentioned in Schedule 17;
(iii) On the basis of written representations received by the Bank from the
directors which is taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31(st) March 2010 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(iv) As per information and explanations given to us the Central Government
has, till date, not prescribed any cess payable under Section 441A of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(v) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account
read with the Significant Accounting Policies stated in Schedule 17 and
Notes to Accounts stated in Schedule 18 and subject to:
i. Note. No. 12.2 of Schedule 18, Notes to accounts, regarding provision
for employee benefits, where due to variations in base data and actuarial
assumptions and its significant impact on valuation, the loss has been
overstated by Rs. 149.58 crores. and;
ii. Note. No. 12.3 of Schedule 18, Notes to Accounts, a sum of Rs.31.50
crores reflected as an asset though not realisable. Accordingly, the sum of
Rs.31.50 crores and the corresponding Deferred Tax Asset is overstated to
the extent of Rs.10.46 crores; and read with
iii. Note No.13 of Schedule 18, Notes to Accounts, regarding possible
provisioning arising out of the special audit which cannot be presently
quantified and;
iv. Note No.40 of Schedule 18, Notes to Accounts, regarding proposed merger
of the Bank and consequent preparation of financial statements under the
going concern assumption; give the information required by the Banking
Regulation Act, 1949 and the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required
for Banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Bank
as at 31(st) March 2010;
(b) in the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Loss for the year
ended on that date; and
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date;
For Gokhale & Sathe
Chartered Accountants
Firm Regn. No. 103264W
Rahul P. Joglekar
Partner
Membership No.: 129389
Place : Mumbai.
Date : 28(th) May 2010.