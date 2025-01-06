iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.69
(1.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Roofing Products Ltd

Bansal Roofing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.28

3.04

3.11

1.58

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.36

-0.25

Tax paid

-1.35

-0.75

-0.81

-0.37

Working capital

-0.97

-0.84

0

5.36

Other operating items

Operating

2.51

1.06

1.94

6.31

Capital expenditure

14.33

0.22

1.85

-0.05

Free cash flow

16.84

1.28

3.79

6.25

Equity raised

25.62

21.77

16.4

11.44

Investing

0

-0.02

-0.02

0.02

Financing

5.3

2.04

-2.88

0.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0.33

0.16

Net in cash

47.76

25.08

17.63

18.6

Bansal Roofing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Roofing Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.