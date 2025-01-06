Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.28
3.04
3.11
1.58
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.37
-0.36
-0.25
Tax paid
-1.35
-0.75
-0.81
-0.37
Working capital
-0.97
-0.84
0
5.36
Other operating items
Operating
2.51
1.06
1.94
6.31
Capital expenditure
14.33
0.22
1.85
-0.05
Free cash flow
16.84
1.28
3.79
6.25
Equity raised
25.62
21.77
16.4
11.44
Investing
0
-0.02
-0.02
0.02
Financing
5.3
2.04
-2.88
0.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0.33
0.16
Net in cash
47.76
25.08
17.63
18.6
