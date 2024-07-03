Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹91.9
Prev. Close₹90.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.23
Day's High₹91.9
Day's Low₹91.9
52 Week's High₹163.7
52 Week's Low₹67.77
Book Value₹21.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.15
P/E39.87
EPS2.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
13.18
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.42
10.87
6.7
12.98
Net Worth
27.6
24.05
19.88
16.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.58
41.5
41.04
32.54
yoy growth (%)
74.89
1.12
26.12
19.68
Raw materials
-61.09
-34.21
-32.94
-27.93
As % of sales
84.16
82.44
80.27
85.86
Employee costs
-1.77
-1.39
-1.45
-1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.28
3.04
3.11
1.58
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.37
-0.36
-0.25
Tax paid
-1.35
-0.75
-0.81
-0.37
Working capital
-0.97
-0.84
0
5.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.89
1.12
26.12
19.68
Op profit growth
74.66
0.51
72.55
11.51
EBIT growth
73.28
-1.62
74.34
18.49
Net profit growth
74.86
0.47
107.57
38.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kaushalkumar S Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sangeeta K Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archi Nitin Shah
Independent Director
Ravi Bhandari
Independent Director
Enu Shah
Whole-time Director
Kailash Gupta
Independent Director
Arpita Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
Summary
Bansal Roofing Products Limited was registered on 01 May 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of color coated roof sheets, FRP roof sheets, polycarbonate sheets, Turbo Ventilators, PEB (Pre-Engineering products Building) and other miscellaneous roofing accessories. The Company is having manufacturing plant in Savli Taluka, District Vadodara and spread in 300,000 sq. ft. an area with all modern manufacturing facility. The Company makes about 95% part in-house having less dependability on others and have hence completed more than 175 projects in India and abroad.In June 2014, the Company came up with a public issue of 6,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.04 Crore. The Company started with manufacturing of Roofing Sheets and Roofing Accessories such as Colour Coated Roof Sheets, FRP Roof Sheets, and Polycarbonate Sheets in year 2012 at Vadodara in Gujarat and from 2016, it started manufacturing full-fledged Pre-Engineered Buildings. It also manufacture Decking Sheets, Perforated Sheets and other roofing accessories. These products are highly demanded for Warehouses, Engineering Workshops, Showrooms, Cold Storages, Chemical Processing Plants and many more. In 2016-17, the Company installed 15 KW roof top Solar Plant and also 3 KLD bio filter waste water treatment plant at Factory and made them operational. It acquired a Land (Unit 2) measuring 300,000 Sq. ft. and constructed shed of 60,000 sq. ft. in first phase of expa
Read More
The Bansal Roofing Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is ₹121.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is 39.87 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansal Roofing Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is ₹67.77 and ₹163.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 15.58%, 1 Year at -5.62%, 6 Month at 10.20%, 3 Month at -40.09% and 1 Month at -0.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.