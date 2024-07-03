iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Share Price

91.9
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:16:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.9
  • Day's High91.9
  • 52 Wk High163.7
  • Prev. Close90.1
  • Day's Low91.9
  • 52 Wk Low 67.77
  • Turnover (lac)2.23
  • P/E39.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.99
  • EPS2.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

91.9

Prev. Close

90.1

Turnover(Lac.)

2.23

Day's High

91.9

Day's Low

91.9

52 Week's High

163.7

52 Week's Low

67.77

Book Value

21.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.15

P/E

39.87

EPS

2.26

Divi. Yield

0

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 26.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.18

13.18

13.18

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.42

10.87

6.7

12.98

Net Worth

27.6

24.05

19.88

16.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.58

41.5

41.04

32.54

yoy growth (%)

74.89

1.12

26.12

19.68

Raw materials

-61.09

-34.21

-32.94

-27.93

As % of sales

84.16

82.44

80.27

85.86

Employee costs

-1.77

-1.39

-1.45

-1.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.28

3.04

3.11

1.58

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.36

-0.25

Tax paid

-1.35

-0.75

-0.81

-0.37

Working capital

-0.97

-0.84

0

5.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.89

1.12

26.12

19.68

Op profit growth

74.66

0.51

72.55

11.51

EBIT growth

73.28

-1.62

74.34

18.49

Net profit growth

74.86

0.47

107.57

38.37

No Record Found

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bansal Roofing Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kaushalkumar S Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sangeeta K Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archi Nitin Shah

Independent Director

Ravi Bhandari

Independent Director

Enu Shah

Whole-time Director

Kailash Gupta

Independent Director

Arpita Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
Summary

Summary

Bansal Roofing Products Limited was registered on 01 May 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of color coated roof sheets, FRP roof sheets, polycarbonate sheets, Turbo Ventilators, PEB (Pre-Engineering products Building) and other miscellaneous roofing accessories. The Company is having manufacturing plant in Savli Taluka, District Vadodara and spread in 300,000 sq. ft. an area with all modern manufacturing facility. The Company makes about 95% part in-house having less dependability on others and have hence completed more than 175 projects in India and abroad.In June 2014, the Company came up with a public issue of 6,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.04 Crore. The Company started with manufacturing of Roofing Sheets and Roofing Accessories such as Colour Coated Roof Sheets, FRP Roof Sheets, and Polycarbonate Sheets in year 2012 at Vadodara in Gujarat and from 2016, it started manufacturing full-fledged Pre-Engineered Buildings. It also manufacture Decking Sheets, Perforated Sheets and other roofing accessories. These products are highly demanded for Warehouses, Engineering Workshops, Showrooms, Cold Storages, Chemical Processing Plants and many more. In 2016-17, the Company installed 15 KW roof top Solar Plant and also 3 KLD bio filter waste water treatment plant at Factory and made them operational. It acquired a Land (Unit 2) measuring 300,000 Sq. ft. and constructed shed of 60,000 sq. ft. in first phase of expa
Company FAQs

What is the Bansal Roofing Products Ltd share price today?

The Bansal Roofing Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is ₹121.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is 39.87 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansal Roofing Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is ₹67.77 and ₹163.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd?

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.41%, 3 Years at 15.58%, 1 Year at -5.62%, 6 Month at 10.20%, 3 Month at -40.09% and 1 Month at -0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 26.52 %

