Summary

Bansal Roofing Products Limited was registered on 01 May 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of color coated roof sheets, FRP roof sheets, polycarbonate sheets, Turbo Ventilators, PEB (Pre-Engineering products Building) and other miscellaneous roofing accessories. The Company is having manufacturing plant in Savli Taluka, District Vadodara and spread in 300,000 sq. ft. an area with all modern manufacturing facility. The Company makes about 95% part in-house having less dependability on others and have hence completed more than 175 projects in India and abroad.In June 2014, the Company came up with a public issue of 6,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.04 Crore. The Company started with manufacturing of Roofing Sheets and Roofing Accessories such as Colour Coated Roof Sheets, FRP Roof Sheets, and Polycarbonate Sheets in year 2012 at Vadodara in Gujarat and from 2016, it started manufacturing full-fledged Pre-Engineered Buildings. It also manufacture Decking Sheets, Perforated Sheets and other roofing accessories. These products are highly demanded for Warehouses, Engineering Workshops, Showrooms, Cold Storages, Chemical Processing Plants and many more. In 2016-17, the Company installed 15 KW roof top Solar Plant and also 3 KLD bio filter waste water treatment plant at Factory and made them operational. It acquired a Land (Unit 2) measuring 300,000 Sq. ft. and constructed shed of 60,000 sq. ft. in first phase of expa

