Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting. Outcome of 97th Board Meeting. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss other business. Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024