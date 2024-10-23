|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting. Outcome of 97th Board Meeting. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss other business. Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and other business matters. Outcome of 94th Board Meeting of Bansal Roofing Products Limited for Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.