Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Board Meeting

88.48
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Bansal Roofing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting. Outcome of 97th Board Meeting. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Meeting.
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss other business. Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Bansal Roofing Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and other business matters. Outcome of 94th Board Meeting of Bansal Roofing Products Limited for Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

