|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.58
41.5
41.04
32.54
yoy growth (%)
74.89
1.12
26.12
19.68
Raw materials
-61.09
-34.21
-32.94
-27.93
As % of sales
84.16
82.44
80.27
85.86
Employee costs
-1.77
-1.39
-1.45
-1.03
As % of sales
2.45
3.35
3.54
3.18
Other costs
-3.97
-2.6
-3.36
-1.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.47
6.27
8.2
5.12
Operating profit
5.74
3.28
3.27
1.89
OPM
7.91
7.92
7.97
5.82
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.37
-0.36
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.09
-0.07
-0.24
Other income
0.15
0.22
0.28
0.18
Profit before tax
5.28
3.04
3.11
1.58
Taxes
-1.35
-0.75
-0.81
-0.37
Tax rate
-25.54
-24.74
-26.05
-23.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.93
2.29
2.3
1.2
Exceptional items
0
-0.04
-0.06
-0.12
Net profit
3.93
2.25
2.24
1.08
yoy growth (%)
74.86
0.47
107.57
38.37
NPM
5.42
5.42
5.46
3.31
