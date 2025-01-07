iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.52
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.58

41.5

41.04

32.54

yoy growth (%)

74.89

1.12

26.12

19.68

Raw materials

-61.09

-34.21

-32.94

-27.93

As % of sales

84.16

82.44

80.27

85.86

Employee costs

-1.77

-1.39

-1.45

-1.03

As % of sales

2.45

3.35

3.54

3.18

Other costs

-3.97

-2.6

-3.36

-1.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.47

6.27

8.2

5.12

Operating profit

5.74

3.28

3.27

1.89

OPM

7.91

7.92

7.97

5.82

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.37

-0.36

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.09

-0.07

-0.24

Other income

0.15

0.22

0.28

0.18

Profit before tax

5.28

3.04

3.11

1.58

Taxes

-1.35

-0.75

-0.81

-0.37

Tax rate

-25.54

-24.74

-26.05

-23.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.93

2.29

2.3

1.2

Exceptional items

0

-0.04

-0.06

-0.12

Net profit

3.93

2.25

2.24

1.08

yoy growth (%)

74.86

0.47

107.57

38.37

NPM

5.42

5.42

5.46

3.31

