|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement(post-dispatch) for 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Disclosure of Voting Results of 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024) Intimation for Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Parikh Shah Chotalia & Asscoiates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.