Baroda Extrusion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.09
-20.87
-2.12
-3.54
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
0
5.27
0
0.03
Working capital
-0.59
-0.11
-1.96
-3.56
Other operating items
Operating
-0.77
-15.79
-4.16
-7.11
Capital expenditure
0.23
0
0.04
-0.06
Free cash flow
-0.53
-15.8
-4.11
-7.18
Equity raised
-102.29
-68.22
-61.22
-54.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.19
6.06
3.32
3.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-94.63
-77.96
-62.01
-58.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.