Baroda Extrusion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.94
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Baroda Extrusion FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.09

-20.87

-2.12

-3.54

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

0

5.27

0

0.03

Working capital

-0.59

-0.11

-1.96

-3.56

Other operating items

Operating

-0.77

-15.79

-4.16

-7.11

Capital expenditure

0.23

0

0.04

-0.06

Free cash flow

-0.53

-15.8

-4.11

-7.18

Equity raised

-102.29

-68.22

-61.22

-54.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.19

6.06

3.32

3.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-94.63

-77.96

-62.01

-58.04

