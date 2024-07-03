iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Extrusion Ltd Share Price

8.94
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.43
  • Day's High9.87
  • 52 Wk High15.02
  • Prev. Close9.4
  • Day's Low8.93
  • 52 Wk Low 2.95
  • Turnover (lac)33.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.25
  • Div. Yield0
Baroda Extrusion Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

9.43

Prev. Close

9.4

Turnover(Lac.)

33.13

Day's High

9.87

Day's Low

8.93

52 Week's High

15.02

52 Week's Low

2.95

Book Value

-2.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Baroda Extrusion Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Baroda Extrusion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baroda Extrusion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.38%

Non-Promoter- 44.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baroda Extrusion Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.33

-53.22

-49.83

-51.2

Net Worth

-39.43

-38.32

-34.93

-36.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

52.26

52.14

14.03

25.27

yoy growth (%)

0.24

271.54

-44.47

6.58

Raw materials

-49.71

-49.43

-13.91

-26.73

As % of sales

95.11

94.81

99.13

105.76

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.82

-0.92

-0.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.09

-20.87

-2.12

-3.54

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

0

5.27

0

0.03

Working capital

-0.59

-0.11

-1.96

-3.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.24

271.54

-44.47

6.58

Op profit growth

-99.64

865.62

-40.03

90.4

EBIT growth

-99.61

875.35

-40.06

95.67

Net profit growth

-99.38

650.7

-40.41

48.18

Baroda Extrusion Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baroda Extrusion Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parasmal B Kanugo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rina Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rikesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yadunandan Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baroda Extrusion Ltd

Summary

Baroda Extrusion Limited was incorporated in year 1991. The Company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated in Salvi Taluka of Gujarat. The plant has modern machineries including 900 mt. extrusion press, induction furnace of 1 M.T / Hr.25 nos of heavy / medium / light draw benches and bright annealing furnace for copper coil. The Installed capacity of the plant is 6000 MT per annum. The principal activity of the Company comprise of manufacturing of extrusion products, its job work, and trading in ferrous and non ferrous metals. Air conditioning and Refrigeration industries, Power and electrical Industries are the main users of the products. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The laboratory is made with the arrangement of chemical analysis like Tensile testing machines, hardness and bend test arrangement. Apart from this, the Company is key manufacturer of copper in India which is a growth market. This offers regular opportunities & helps Company to cater to market needs very effectively. Over the years, the Company developed nitrogen Systems which helped to maintain the operations despite sever challenges it faced and was able to enjoy the market leadership position. In 2023, the Company started new line of business activity through Trading Division.
Company FAQs

What is the Baroda Extrusion Ltd share price today?

The Baroda Extrusion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is ₹133.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is 0 and -3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baroda Extrusion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹15.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baroda Extrusion Ltd?

Baroda Extrusion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.03%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 228.67%, 6 Month at 31.65%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -8.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baroda Extrusion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.62 %

