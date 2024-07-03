Summary

Baroda Extrusion Limited was incorporated in year 1991. The Company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated in Salvi Taluka of Gujarat. The plant has modern machineries including 900 mt. extrusion press, induction furnace of 1 M.T / Hr.25 nos of heavy / medium / light draw benches and bright annealing furnace for copper coil. The Installed capacity of the plant is 6000 MT per annum. The principal activity of the Company comprise of manufacturing of extrusion products, its job work, and trading in ferrous and non ferrous metals. Air conditioning and Refrigeration industries, Power and electrical Industries are the main users of the products. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The laboratory is made with the arrangement of chemical analysis like Tensile testing machines, hardness and bend test arrangement. Apart from this, the Company is key manufacturer of copper in India which is a growth market. This offers regular opportunities & helps Company to cater to market needs very effectively. Over the years, the Company developed nitrogen Systems which helped to maintain the operations despite sever challenges it faced and was able to enjoy the market leadership position. In 2023, the Company started new line of business activity through Trading Division.

