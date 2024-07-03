SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹9.43
Prev. Close₹9.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.13
Day's High₹9.87
Day's Low₹8.93
52 Week's High₹15.02
52 Week's Low₹2.95
Book Value₹-2.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.33
-53.22
-49.83
-51.2
Net Worth
-39.43
-38.32
-34.93
-36.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
52.26
52.14
14.03
25.27
yoy growth (%)
0.24
271.54
-44.47
6.58
Raw materials
-49.71
-49.43
-13.91
-26.73
As % of sales
95.11
94.81
99.13
105.76
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.82
-0.92
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.09
-20.87
-2.12
-3.54
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
0
5.27
0
0.03
Working capital
-0.59
-0.11
-1.96
-3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.24
271.54
-44.47
6.58
Op profit growth
-99.64
865.62
-40.03
90.4
EBIT growth
-99.61
875.35
-40.06
95.67
Net profit growth
-99.38
650.7
-40.41
48.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Parasmal B Kanugo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rina Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rikesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yadunandan Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Baroda Extrusion Ltd
Summary
Baroda Extrusion Limited was incorporated in year 1991. The Company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated in Salvi Taluka of Gujarat. The plant has modern machineries including 900 mt. extrusion press, induction furnace of 1 M.T / Hr.25 nos of heavy / medium / light draw benches and bright annealing furnace for copper coil. The Installed capacity of the plant is 6000 MT per annum. The principal activity of the Company comprise of manufacturing of extrusion products, its job work, and trading in ferrous and non ferrous metals. Air conditioning and Refrigeration industries, Power and electrical Industries are the main users of the products. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The laboratory is made with the arrangement of chemical analysis like Tensile testing machines, hardness and bend test arrangement. Apart from this, the Company is key manufacturer of copper in India which is a growth market. This offers regular opportunities & helps Company to cater to market needs very effectively. Over the years, the Company developed nitrogen Systems which helped to maintain the operations despite sever challenges it faced and was able to enjoy the market leadership position. In 2023, the Company started new line of business activity through Trading Division.
Read More
The Baroda Extrusion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is ₹133.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is 0 and -3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baroda Extrusion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹15.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baroda Extrusion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.03%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 228.67%, 6 Month at 31.65%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -8.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.