iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Baroda Extrusion Ltd Company Summary

7.65
(-1.80%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:04:00 AM

Baroda Extrusion Ltd Summary

Baroda Extrusion Limited was incorporated in year 1991. The Company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated in Salvi Taluka of Gujarat. The plant has modern machineries including 900 mt. extrusion press, induction furnace of 1 M.T / Hr.25 nos of heavy / medium / light draw benches and bright annealing furnace for copper coil. The Installed capacity of the plant is 6000 MT per annum. The principal activity of the Company comprise of manufacturing of extrusion products, its job work, and trading in ferrous and non ferrous metals. Air conditioning and Refrigeration industries, Power and electrical Industries are the main users of the products. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The laboratory is made with the arrangement of chemical analysis like Tensile testing machines, hardness and bend test arrangement. Apart from this, the Company is key manufacturer of copper in India which is a growth market. This offers regular opportunities & helps Company to cater to market needs very effectively. Over the years, the Company developed nitrogen Systems which helped to maintain the operations despite sever challenges it faced and was able to enjoy the market leadership position. In 2023, the Company started new line of business activity through Trading Division.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.