Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BARODA EXTRUSION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Boardmeeting as on 14th nov,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

BARODA EXTRUSION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider to the Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company 2) To Fix the Date Time and Place of Annual General Meeting of Company for the FY 2023-24 3) To Approve the Directors Report with Annexures and 33rd AGM Notice 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. For approval of this below sheet (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BARODA EXTRUSION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. the Approve the Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

BARODA EXTRUSION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the year 2023-24 3) Other Business 1) Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year 2023-24 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the year 2023-24 3) Other Business (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors of the Company and the Board as a whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonable perform their duties.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024