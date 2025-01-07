iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Extrusion Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.65
(-3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

52.26

52.14

14.03

25.27

yoy growth (%)

0.24

271.54

-44.47

6.58

Raw materials

-49.71

-49.43

-13.91

-26.73

As % of sales

95.11

94.81

99.13

105.76

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.82

-0.92

-0.98

As % of sales

1.46

1.57

6.56

3.91

Other costs

-1.85

-22.61

-1.34

-1.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.55

43.36

9.6

4.48

Operating profit

-0.07

-20.73

-2.14

-3.58

OPM

-0.13

-39.76

-15.3

-14.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.17

0

0

Other income

0.06

0.1

0.1

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.09

-20.87

-2.12

-3.54

Taxes

0

5.27

0

0.03

Tax rate

-1.03

-25.24

0.11

-1.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-15.6

-2.12

-3.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0.04

0.01

Net profit

-0.09

-15.6

-2.07

-3.48

yoy growth (%)

-99.38

650.7

-40.41

48.18

NPM

-0.18

-29.92

-14.81

-13.8

