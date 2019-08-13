iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL International Ltd Balance Sheet

0.47
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.23

2.25

2.43

2.55

Net Worth

6.14

6.16

6.34

6.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.16

1.73

5.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.14

7.32

8.07

11.91

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.04

7.26

7.89

10.48

Inventories

19.2

26

0

1.38

Inventory Days

745.24

0

0

43.42

Sundry Debtors

20.49

18.78

27.01

22.21

Debtor Days

795.31

0

203.79

698.83

Other Current Assets

19.4

14.35

8.9

15.6

Sundry Creditors

-48.23

-45.5

-24.26

-28.03

Creditor Days

1,872.03

0

183.04

881.95

Other Current Liabilities

-4.82

-6.37

-3.76

-0.68

Cash

0.08

0.02

0.14

1.41

Total Assets

6.14

7.31

8.06

11.92

