BCPL International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.23
2.25
2.43
2.55
Net Worth
6.14
6.16
6.34
6.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.16
1.73
5.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.14
7.32
8.07
11.91
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.04
7.26
7.89
10.48
Inventories
19.2
26
0
1.38
Inventory Days
745.24
0
0
43.42
Sundry Debtors
20.49
18.78
27.01
22.21
Debtor Days
795.31
0
203.79
698.83
Other Current Assets
19.4
14.35
8.9
15.6
Sundry Creditors
-48.23
-45.5
-24.26
-28.03
Creditor Days
1,872.03
0
183.04
881.95
Other Current Liabilities
-4.82
-6.37
-3.76
-0.68
Cash
0.08
0.02
0.14
1.41
Total Assets
6.14
7.31
8.06
11.92
