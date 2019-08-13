Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.4
0
48.37
11.6
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
317.02
-64.13
Raw materials
-9.24
0
-47.63
-8.94
As % of sales
98.34
0
98.47
77.14
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.07
-0.17
-0.13
As % of sales
0.59
0
0.36
1.18
Other costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.65
-2.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.24
0
1.35
21.33
Operating profit
-0.01
-0.17
-0.09
0.03
OPM
-0.19
0
-0.19
0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.17
-0.12
0.03
Taxes
0
9.18
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0.81
-0.05
-0.79
-34.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.17
-0.12
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.17
-0.12
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-89.33
44.1
-591.18
-66.97
NPM
-0.2
0
-0.25
0.21
