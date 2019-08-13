iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.47
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2019|11:56:25 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.4

0

48.37

11.6

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

317.02

-64.13

Raw materials

-9.24

0

-47.63

-8.94

As % of sales

98.34

0

98.47

77.14

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.07

-0.17

-0.13

As % of sales

0.59

0

0.36

1.18

Other costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.65

-2.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.24

0

1.35

21.33

Operating profit

-0.01

-0.17

-0.09

0.03

OPM

-0.19

0

-0.19

0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.17

-0.12

0.03

Taxes

0

9.18

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0.81

-0.05

-0.79

-34.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.17

-0.12

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.17

-0.12

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-89.33

44.1

-591.18

-66.97

NPM

-0.2

0

-0.25

0.21

