BCPL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.47
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2019|11:56:25 AM

BCPL International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.17

-0.12

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

9.18

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.16

-0.74

-3.85

5.48

Other operating items

Operating

-1.18

-0.93

-3.98

5.49

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

-0.01

Free cash flow

-1.18

-0.93

-3.97

5.48

Equity raised

4.49

4.85

5.1

5.05

Investing

-0.01

0

0.01

0

Financing

1.16

2.89

7.18

5.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.46

6.81

8.32

15.98

