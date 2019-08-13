BCPL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.17
-0.12
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
9.18
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.16
-0.74
-3.85
5.48
Other operating items
Operating
-1.18
-0.93
-3.98
5.49
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Free cash flow
-1.18
-0.93
-3.97
5.48
Equity raised
4.49
4.85
5.1
5.05
Investing
-0.01
0
0.01
0
Financing
1.16
2.89
7.18
5.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.46
6.81
8.32
15.98
