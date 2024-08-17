Summary

BCPL International Ltd. (Formerly known as Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies Ltd.) was originally incorporated on 26th August, 1985 as a Public Limited Company and Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 28th, 1985. The Company efficiently deals in pulses, which meets quality and quantity standards. The same is then graded under various categories and are resold in sophisticated and channelized market. As far as business is concerned, the Company wish to enlarge Iron & Steel business throughout India majorly in West Bengal and be a leading trader in Iron & Steel Industry. It plan to expand the business outside West Bengal and throughout the country. Besides this, the Company is in the process of obtaining big deal and contracts from Iron & Steel Industry.

Read More