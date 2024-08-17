Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.47
Prev. Close₹0.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹0.47
Day's Low₹0.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.23
2.25
2.43
2.55
Net Worth
6.14
6.16
6.34
6.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.4
0
48.37
11.6
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
317.02
-64.13
Raw materials
-9.24
0
-47.63
-8.94
As % of sales
98.34
0
98.47
77.14
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.07
-0.17
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.17
-0.12
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
9.18
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.16
-0.74
-3.85
5.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
317.02
-64.13
Op profit growth
-89.81
90.69
-338.27
-179.97
EBIT growth
-89.42
78.86
-329.65
-74.83
Net profit growth
-89.33
44.1
-591.18
-66.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Ritika Agarwal
Managing Director & CFO
Somesh Rustgi
Director
Sourav Mayra
Director
Manisha Kumari Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BCPL International Ltd
Summary
BCPL International Ltd. (Formerly known as Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies Ltd.) was originally incorporated on 26th August, 1985 as a Public Limited Company and Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 28th, 1985. The Company efficiently deals in pulses, which meets quality and quantity standards. The same is then graded under various categories and are resold in sophisticated and channelized market. As far as business is concerned, the Company wish to enlarge Iron & Steel business throughout India majorly in West Bengal and be a leading trader in Iron & Steel Industry. It plan to expand the business outside West Bengal and throughout the country. Besides this, the Company is in the process of obtaining big deal and contracts from Iron & Steel Industry.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.