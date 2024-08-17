iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL International Ltd Share Price

0.47
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2019|11:56:25 AM

BCPL International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.47

Prev. Close

0.47

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

0.47

Day's Low

0.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BCPL International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

BCPL International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BCPL International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.68%

Non-Promoter- 78.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BCPL International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.23

2.25

2.43

2.55

Net Worth

6.14

6.16

6.34

6.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.4

0

48.37

11.6

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

317.02

-64.13

Raw materials

-9.24

0

-47.63

-8.94

As % of sales

98.34

0

98.47

77.14

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.07

-0.17

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.17

-0.12

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

9.18

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.16

-0.74

-3.85

5.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

317.02

-64.13

Op profit growth

-89.81

90.69

-338.27

-179.97

EBIT growth

-89.42

78.86

-329.65

-74.83

Net profit growth

-89.33

44.1

-591.18

-66.97

No Record Found

BCPL International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BCPL International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Ritika Agarwal

Managing Director & CFO

Somesh Rustgi

Director

Sourav Mayra

Director

Manisha Kumari Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BCPL International Ltd

Summary

BCPL International Ltd. (Formerly known as Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies Ltd.) was originally incorporated on 26th August, 1985 as a Public Limited Company and Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 28th, 1985. The Company efficiently deals in pulses, which meets quality and quantity standards. The same is then graded under various categories and are resold in sophisticated and channelized market. As far as business is concerned, the Company wish to enlarge Iron & Steel business throughout India majorly in West Bengal and be a leading trader in Iron & Steel Industry. It plan to expand the business outside West Bengal and throughout the country. Besides this, the Company is in the process of obtaining big deal and contracts from Iron & Steel Industry.
