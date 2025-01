TO THE MEMBERS

BCPL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirty fifth (35th) Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. The summarised financial performance of your Company is as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ended March 31, 2019 Total Income 940.46 0.05 Total Expenditure 942.36 18.03 Profit before Taxation (1.90) (17.98) Tax Expense - - Deferred tax 0.02 (0.01) Profit for the period (1.92) (17.97) Brought forward from previous year (37.28) (19.30) Surplus (Deficit) carried to Balance Sheet (39.20) (37.28)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2020, Your Company had a Total Income of Rs. 940.46 Lakhs as compared to the total income of Rs. 0.05 Lakhs for the Previous Year ended On March 31st, 2020.

During the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2020, the company incurred a Loss of Rs. (1.90) Lakhs as compared to a loss of Rs. (17.98) Lakhs for the Previous Year ended on March 31, 2020. Net Loss Stood at Rs. (1.92) Lakhs as Compared to a Net Loss of Rs. (17.97) Lakhs for The Previous Year ended On March 31, 2020.

The Company discloses standalone unaudited financial results on a quarterly basis, which are subjected to limited review, and standalone audited financial results on an annual basis.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

During the last month of the year under review, COVID-19 pandemic developed rapidly into a global crisis, forcing governments to enforce lockdowns. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the various initiatives and directions of both Central and State Government(s) from time to time including Janata curfew and subsequent nationwide lock down, the operations of the Company were suspended from March 22, 2020. However, even before that date impact started to show on the business of the Company with falling footfalls at the showrooms and reduced workforce. After the end of second lockdown on May 3, 2020, the Company gradually started its business operations with minimum workforce combined with work from home policy.

The Company is closely monitoring the situation arising out of COVID-19 and resultant restrictions imposed by the regulatory authorities. At this point of time it is not possible either to foresee the duration for which this pandemic will last, nor predict its course. Hence, the Company is not in a position to assess with certainty the future impact on operations but does not expects normalcy to be achieved before the third quarter of financial year 2020-21.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20.

AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO CARRY TO THE RESERVES

The company has not any amount to reserve account during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial year relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Companys vision, mission and core values have laid the foundation for internal controls. On the administrative controls side, your Company has a proper reporting structure, oversight committees and rigorous performance appraisal system to ensure checks and balances. On the financial controls side, your Company has in place segregation of duties and reporting mechanism to deter and detect misstatements in financial reporting.

Your Companys Internal Control System is commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations and ensures compliance with policies and procedures. The Internal Control Systems are being constantly updated with new/revised standard operating procedures.

Your Company has a dedicated and independent Internal Audit team reporting directly to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such policies and procedures have been adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting record and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The purpose, scope, authority and responsibility of the Internal Audit team are approved by the Audit Committee. Internal Audit team influences and facilitates improvements in the control environment by constantly evaluating the risk management and internal control systems.

Furthermore, the Audit Committee of your Company evaluates and reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements. Significant deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee and corrective measures are recommended for implementation. Based on the internal audit report, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas. All these measures help in maintaining a healthy internal control environment.

The Company has a Code of Business Conduct for all employees and a clearly articulated and internalized delegation of financial authority. These authority levels are periodically reviewed by management and modifications, if any, are submitted to the Audit Committee and Board for approval. The Company also takes prompt action on any violations of the Code of Business Conduct by its employees.

A CEO/CFO Certificate signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company confirms the existence and effectiveness of internal controls and reiterates their responsibilities to report deficiencies to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also reviews the Risk management framework periodically and ensures it is updated and relevant. During the year under review, the Internal Financial Control Audit was carried out by the Statutory Auditors, the Report of which is forming part of this Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

AUDITORS i. STATUTORY AUDITORS

In terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, M/s RAK Champs & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 131094W/W100083), Mumbai, was appointed as the Auditors of the Company for a consecutive period of 5 (Five) years from the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held in the year 2018 until conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in the year 2023.

Your Company has received a Certificate from M/s RAK Champs &Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, confirming their eligibility to continue as Auditors of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. They have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI as required under the provisions of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations.

i. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company had appointed Ms. Kavita Raju Joshi, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct an audit of the secretarial records.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 is annexed herewith as [Annexure-A] to this report.

QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK IN THE AUDITORS REPORTS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditors in their Reports to the Financial Statements or by the Secretarial Auditors in their Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary/joint ventures/associate companies.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 6,00,00,000/- divided into 6,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. At present the Issued, Subscribed and Paid Up Share Capital of your Company is Rs. 3,91,00,000/- divided into 3,91,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9, as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure- B, which forms part of the Boards Report and is also available on the website of the Company at www.birdhichand.in.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

a) Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The Provisions of Section 134(m) of the Act relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to this Company as the Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities.

b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review there was no foreign exchange outgo nor was any foreign exchange earned.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company has a duly constituted Board of Directors which is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, schedules thereto and rules framed there under and also in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

a) Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have given a declaration that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

b) Familiarisation Programme undertaken for Independent Directors

The Independent Directors are familiarised with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. On appointment, the Independent Director is issued a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expected time commitments. The Director is also explained in detail the various compliances required from him/her as a Director under the various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of familiarisation programme are available on the website of the Company viz. www.birdhichand.in.

C) Non-Independent Director

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

D) Changes in Directorship/Key Managerial Personnel during the year

Ms. Ritika Agarwal (PAN: ALCPA9455A) was appointed as company Secretary of the Company with effect from May 30, 2019.

Mr. Sourav Mayra (DIN: 8427935) was appointed as a Director of the Company with effect from June 8, 2019

Mr. Somesh Rustgi(DIN: 1515406) was appointed as CFO of the Company with effect from June 8, 2019.

Ms. Manisha Kumari Singh (DIN: 08205076) was appointed as Director of the Company with effect from March 21, 2020

Mr. Avijit Koner(DIN: 07297850) resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from June 8, 2019 due to his personal reasons.

Mr. Somesh Rustgi(DIN: 01515406) resigned from the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from July 4, 2020 due to his personal reasons.

Ms. MadhumitaVerma (DIN: 06978232) resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from March 21, 2020 due to her personal reasons.

Mr. Jai Kumar Baid(DIN: 08068935) resigned from the additional Director of the Company with effect from June 12, 2019 due to his personal reasons.

Ms. Aindrila Banerjee (DIN: 08660147) appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from July 4, 2020.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A total of Eight (8) Meetings of the Board of Directors of your Company were held during the year under review. The maximum interval between two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013, and in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of all Board/Committee Meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted/re-constituted various Board level committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Details of all the Committees along with composition and meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy are explained and annexed herewith as [Annexure-C]to this Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Board has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to maintain highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity, ethical behaviour and to provide a vigil mechanism for Directors/Employees to voice concern in a responsible and effective manner regarding unethical matters involving serious malpractice, abuse or wrongdoing within the organisation. The Company affirms that during the year no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The said policy is available on the website of the Company viz.www.birdhichand.in.

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company as an organization is committed to provide a healthy environment to all employees and thus does not tolerate any discrimination and/or harassment in any form. The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The following is a summary of sexual harassments complaints received and disposed of during the financial year ended March 31, 2020:

• No. of Complaints received: NIL

• No. of Complaints disposed off: Not Applicable

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has complied with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under. The Company has not given any loan, guarantee or provided security during the year under review & has not made any investment during the year under review.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the financial year ended March 31, 2020, all transactions with the Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under were in the ordinary course of business and ‘at arms length basis. Your Company does not have a ‘Material Subsidiary as defined under Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Board shall formulate a Policy to determine Material Subsidiary as and when considered appropriate in the future.

During the year under review, your Company did not enter into any Related Party Transactions which require prior approval of the Members. All Related Party Transactions of your Company had prior approval of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Subsequently, the Audit Committee and the Board have reviewed the Related Party Transactions on a quarterly basis.

During the year under review, there has been no materially significant Related Party Transactions having potential conflict with the interest of the Company. Since all Related Party Transactions entered into by your Company were in the ordinary course of business and also on an arms length basis, therefore details required to be provided in the prescribed Form AOC 2 is not applicable to the Company. Necessary disclosures required under the Indian Accounting Standards have been made in the Notes to Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2020.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES:

A statement containing the details of the Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as [Annexure-D]to this Report.

The Company have no employee drawing a remuneration of Rs. 10200000/- (Rupees One Crore Two Lakhs) per annum or part thereof in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a separate section on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate confirming compliance is given as [Annexure-E]and forms an integral part of this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section is annexed herewith as [Annexure-F]to this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is embedded in your Companys operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The Risk Management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the Directors of your Company confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020 and of the profit & loss of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2020;

iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force) for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis;

v. proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

